The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Johns Hopkins March Lecture Features Conversation with General William McRaven, Leader of Operation Neptune Spear

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Johns Hopkins University is hosting a three-lecture series online called Conversations with Marvin Kalb. On Friday, March 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kalb interviews General William H. McRaven who led the American forces in the capture and killing of Osama bin-Laden.

Marvin Kalb was senior advisor to the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting (though he remains active), nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, Murrow Professor Emeritus at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and anchor of The Kalb Report, a four-times-a-year broadcast about journalistic ethics and practice. Kalb was a diplomatic correspondent for CBS News and NBC News for 30 years and is currently writing his 18th book. He has lectured for the Osher at JHU program since 2015.

Admiral McRaven’s impressive 37-year naval career included leading SEAL teams four, six and three, creating a graduate program in special operations throughout the armed forces, as well as becoming Chief of Naval Operations and the deputy commanding general for the Joint Special Operations Command. An expert in counterterrorism and covert operations, McRaven served as Deputy National Seurity Advisor and the architect of Operation Neptune Spear which resulted in bin-Laden’s death.

“To talk to General McRaven…is an honor and a privilege,” said Kalb, “I can’t wait. There are so many questions to be asked and considered about this historic mission.”

Hundreds of Osher at JHU members and guests have participated in Kalb’s classes and lectures which explore fascinating topics with influential persons.

Osher member Robert Leventhal said of similar lectures, “Who else other than an individual with the heft of Marvin Kalb would… obtain guests with such high credentials…to provide insight on issues of critical importance to our Country. Only Marvin Kalb would have been able to bring these figures before an Osher audience. It was a privilege to be in attendance.”

Registration for this lecture is required and tickets are $20. Call 301-294-7058 to enroll.

Kalb has also sought and obtained journalistic and political guests for his Conversations lecture series. The speakers for lectures on April 14 and May 5, 2023 will be announced when they are confirmed.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Johns Hopkins University was created in 1986 to offer stimulating educational experiences to older adults. Osher at JHU members enjoy learning and social opportunities including in-person and online courses as well as field trips and special events. For more information about the program, visit osher.jhu.edu or call 301-294-7058.