Montgomery Hobbs Celebrates a Successful Year of Film Production with Faith at the Forefront

Over the past 12 months, Monty has been at the helm of two successful productions featured on major video platforms and retailers across the U.S.

Montgomery Hobbs, who is known simply as “Monty” by his colleagues and friends, has been at the helm of two major productions in the past 12 months. Both of these exciting projects are keeping faith at the forefront and inspiring people to look for the good in the world.

Hobbs is a film producer and managing partner at Heartlight Entertainment, a Wilmington, North Carolina, and New York based production company specializing in uplifting, spiritual media including movies and television shows. Over the past year, Hobbs has led two projects released via Heartlight Entertainment.

The feature film ‘The Thursday Night Club’ was both produced by Hobbs, directed by Valerie Smaldone, and distributed within one year. The film, which is out across America, features a main character who suffers a loss, and her friends try to recoup her Christmas spirit by helping others. Icon Gloria Gaynor stars in the film. ‘The Thursday Night Club’ was named “Best Inspirational Film of 2022” by the Los Angeles Film Awards and earned the Dove Seal Approval with an 8 out of 10 rating. In addition, the film was nominated for The Rome Independent Prisma Award for Best Film. ‘The Thursday Night Club’ is airing on Sony’s Pureflix and in partnership with Bridgestone Multimedia Group. Audiences can watch the film on all video on demand services and can find copies in retail stores across the United States.

Hobbs is also at the helm of a new reality show called ‘Divine Renovation’ featuring Erik Estrada. The first season of the show was filmed in beautiful Wilmington, North Carolina, and released within 12 months, with the first season debuting in Spring/Summer 2023. Season 2 filming begins in Torrington, Connecticut, in May 2023. In each episode of this exciting new show, Estrada focuses on the personal and at times surprising journeys of individuals and families in need. Local community churches step up to help their fellow community members, demonstrating the true embodiment of the church.

“My career in the film industry has grown to a point where helping people and capturing kindness is the true magic,” said Hobbs. “Having the chance to show and spread the message of helping your friend or neighbor or a stranger is the reward.”

Hobbs is excited to work with such as partners Valerie Smaldone and Matthieu Chazareix and help them reach high acclaim with faith-filled projects. He is thrilled to showcase how kindness is popular and wanted in audiences across the U.S. and around the world. Learn more about Hobbs and his current projects by visiting https://www.montgomeryhobbs.com/.

About Montgomery Hobbs

Montgomery “Monty” Hobbs is a film producer and managing partner at Heartlight Entertainment.