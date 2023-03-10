Good Planet Foods Shows Off Its New Plant-based Snack Packs At Natural Products Expo West 2023

A perfectly balanced snack made for on-the-go convenience, GOOD PLANeT Foods Snack Packs are available in two delicious flavors, Cheddar with Cashews and Dried Cranberries, and Smoked Gouda with Almonds and Dried Cranberries. One side of the Snack Packs are filled with GOOD PLANeT Foods plant-based cheese cubes, while the other side contains cashews or almonds and cranberries for a satiating combo. GOOD PLANeT Foods recently gained expanded distribution for its Snack Packs in over 375 doors nationwide in stores such as Wegmans and Hy-Vee, with additional retailer distribution to come.

GOOD PLANeT Foods is proud to create plant-based products utilizing high-quality ingredients such as coconut oil, plant starches and proteins that help provide a superior taste, creaminess, and meltability. From Shreds to Slices to Snackable Wedges and Smoked Wheels, GOOD PLANeT Foods offers a full line of alternatives to dairy cheese without compromising the joyful experience. GOOD PLANeT Foods offers products that are non-GMO, Keto certified, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, lactose-free, and allergen-free.

At GOOD PLANeT Foods we are constantly disrupting the plant-based cheese category in order to provide consumers with versions of foods they love, while raising the bar on taste and texture. Our marquee of existing products in addition to our new Snack Packs fortifies our modernized approach to this burgeoning industry, said David Israel, Founder and CEO of GOOD PLANeT Foods. Beyond Snack Packs, consumers can expect to see more innovation from the brand in 2023 as we look to create and expand into categories with products that are not only delicious but are also PLANeT Friendly.

Natural Products Expo West will take place March 7-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802. GOOD PLANeT Foods invites attendees to stop by booth #N613 from March 8-10 to sample its entire product line, including the new Snack Packs. For more information on GOOD PLANeT Foods, please visit goodplanetfoods.com.

About GOOD PLANeT Foods

With the mission to be and do good for you and the planet, GOOD PLANeT Foods offers premium plant-based cheese products. The plant-based cheeses are made from coconut oil, plant starches, and proteins that create a superior taste, texture, and meltability. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthier and more sustainable alternative to dairy cheese without having to compromise on the joyful experience of dairy cheese. Free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, GOOD PLANeT Foods is gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, and non-GMO Project verified. GOOD PLANeT Foods can be found nationwide at grocery retailers, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Giant, Albertsons/Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and more. For more information and to find the closest retailer to you, please visit www.goodplanetfoods.com.

