Best Travel Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 27th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best travel sites in the world as part of their 27th annual international WebAward Competition for Website development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including travel, airline and hotel & lodging websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful website. The deadline for the best travel websites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2023.

“Excellence deserves recognition and the travel industry is very competitive when it comes to Web development,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “The travel industry has been transformed by the Internet and travel websites have been doing a great job keeping up with the shift in the industry that removed agents as the source of travel information. Judges have looked highly upon travel website’s use of design, copywriting and interactivity.”

Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Travel category is judged against other travel entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.

All travel entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their website development efforts.

Winners of a WebAward in the travel categories will also receive:

· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

· A limited-edition Commemorative NFT

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· A highlight for your resume.

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers

· Unlimited bragging rights

Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various travel categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.

Winners of the Best Travel Website include:

§ 2022 – Louisiana Office of Tourism and Miles Partnership for Louisiana Byways

§ 2021 – Reichl und Partner eMarketing GmbH for Simon’s Best Travel GMBH WEBSITE

§ 2020 – 4 Roads for Natural World Safaris

§ 2019 – VERB Interactive for VBT

§ 2018 – Visit Huntington Beach for Surf City USA

§ 2017 – Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Miles Partnership for Pure Michigan’s New Leisure Website

§ 2016 – Experience Grand Rapids for Experience Grand Rapids Website

§ 2015 – TripCreator ehf. for TripCreator.com

§ 2014 – USDM for Colorado Springs

§ 2013 – Pixo Punch Limited for Hong Kong Summer Spectacular Campaign

§ 2012 – Boyd Gaming Corporation for B Connected Online

§ 2011 – Civic Resource Group for Wyoming Travel and Tourism Web Portal and Online Management System

§ 2010 – TravelChannel.com & Razorfish for The New TravelChannel.com

§ 2009 – VisitSweden for VisitSweden

§ 2008 – Teehan+Lax Inc for AirMiles Make Like Miles

§ 2007 – Arnold Worldwide for Hungry Suitcase

§ 2006 – Hospitality eBusiness Strategies for RIU Cancun Portal

§ 2005 – Yellowstone Journal Corporation for YellowstonePark.com

2004 – Quicksilver Associates for Seabourn Cruise Line

2003 – Apollo Interactive for Excalibur Las Vegas Resort Hotel & Casino

2002 – Arnold Worldwide for Alaska

Winners of the Best Airline Website include:

2022 – FirmStudio & Greater Bay Airlines for Greater Bay Airlines Corporate Website

2019 – Origo for Cabo Verde Airlines

2018 – FINE for XOJET

2016 – SapientNitro & China Airlines for China Airline Website Re-design

2015 – DigitasLBi for Virgin Atlantic Airways

2014 – Icelandair & TM Software for Icelandair

2013 – ROKKAN for JetBlue

2011 – Carlson Marketing for JetBlue – “TrueBlue Be True”

2010 – Lufthansa in partnership with Amadeus for Lufthansa in partnership with Amadeus

2009 – Blast Advanced Media for Nature Air – Eco Friendly Costa Rica Airline

2008 – Atmosphere BBDO for emirates.com

2007 – Cramer-Krasselt for AirTran Raceway

2006 – TM Interactive for American Airlines – We Know Why You Fly

2005 – TM Interactive for We Know Why You Fly

2004 – Cramer-Krasselt for AirTran Airways – E-Annual 2003

2003 – Agence Braque for Jetsgo

Winners of the Best Hotel & Lodging Website include:

§ 2022 – Evans Hotels for CATAMARAN RESORT HOTEL AND SPA

§ 2021 – UP Hotel Agency for THE HARI

§ 2020 – UP Hotel Internet Marketing for Maison Panthere

§ 2019 – UP Hotel Internet Marketing for Qbic (2019 Best of Show)

§ 2018 – TravelClick, Inc. for Thistle Hotels

§ 2017 – [D³] Digital Design + Development for Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills – At The Center of Extraordinary (2017 Best of Show)

§ 2016 – HeBS Digital for Tsogo Sun

§ 2015 – HeBS Digital for Red Lion Hotels Website

§ 2014 – Forte Village Resort for Forte Village

§ 2013 – HeBS Digital for Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan

§ 2012 – TravelClick Web Solutions for Puente Romano

§ 2011 – Sabre Hospitality Solutions for The Shores Resort & Spa

§ 2010 – TravelCLICK for Harbour Grand Kowloon Hotel

§ 2009 – TravelCLICK for the Albert Hotel

§ 2008 – E-site Marketing for Hotel Terra Jackson Hole

§ 2007 – Cendyn for Stonewall Resort

§ 2006 – T3 (The Think Tank) for ExperienceMarriott.com

§ 2005 – Open World, LTD for WARWICK International Hotels

§ 2004 – Interactive Sites for The New York Palace website

§ 2003 – Open World Limited for Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts

§ 2002 – FreeRun Technologies for Simpson House Inn

Travel Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2023 Best Travel Website WebAward at the WebAward Website.

The 2023 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.

About the WebAwards

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.