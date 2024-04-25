Adani Gangavaram Port initiates special education programs for Gangavaram and Dibbapalem village students

Adani Gangavaram Port is association with Adani Foundation has initiated various sustainable activities with a focus on improving the educational infrastructure and providing the right support to the students at Gangavaram, Dibbapalem and Srinagar Villages.

Adani Foundation initiated special classes for the 10th class students in Zilla Parishad High School & Jr. College at Gangavaram, villages during last year. This really helped the students concentrate on key areas and improve the performance. As per the 2022-23 results only 43% students passed the board examination. The focused classes for the 10th class helped 63 out of 78 (81%) pass the exams with 1st Division to 30, 2nd Division to 20 and 3rd Division to 13 students at the school. The highest marks are, 537 & 513 out of 600 marks.

The Adani Evening Education Center (AEEC) which was launched last year has also been rearing positive results. This initiative is implemented in association with Adani Foundation and has supported more than 200 students in the first year itself. The Participatory learning methods are being adopted to increase students’ attendance and effective learning and lead to progressive performance in academics. Out of the 10 students in class 10th who attended the program 8 passed the exams (80% success) with 1st division to 4 and 2nd division to 4 students. The highest marks received were 444 out of 600 marks.

The program’s goal is to improve attendance, learning, and academic performance. This initiative will expand to 5 villages across 2 locations in the coming months. The next center will be started at ZPH School, Gangavaram village very soon.

Adani Gangavaram Port has been actively involved in enhancing education in local communities. The establishment of a Computer Center at ZPHS, Gangavaram has been a witness to their commitment to empowering the youth with valuable skills. This initiative brings into line with the Adani Group’s core values and commitment to community development through education and skill-building.

According to Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management, “We are committed to the development of the local community by providing education to the underprivileged children’s in our neighbourhood. The special classes at Gangavaram Village and Adani Evening Education Center (AEEC) have helped improve the pass percentile of students from 43% to 80%. These initiatives by Adani Foundation will significantly help improve the confidence of these students, improve their skills and open new career opportunities for them ultimately improving the quality of life for the villagers. The Adani Evening Education Center reflects our dedication to improving education and contributing to the growth of our communities. Adani Gangavaram Port Limited is also planning to engage with the people on Skill development & infrastructure in the future”