Hong Kong – Inland Revenue Department alerts public to fraudulent emails

Inland Revenue Department alerts public to fraudulent emails ************************************************************



The Inland Revenue Department today (March 7) alerted members of the public to fraudulent emails purportedly issued by the department, which invite recipients to claim tax refunds. Each email provides a hyperlink to a website which seeks to obtain the recipient’s personal particulars and credit card information.

The department has no connection with the fraudulent emails and will report the case to the Police for further investigation. Members of the public are reminded not to open any suspicious email.