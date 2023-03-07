Hong Kong – CFS urges public not to consume two kinds of yoghurt in glass jar imported from France that may contain glass particles

CFS urges public not to consume two kinds of yoghurt in glass jar imported from France that may contain glass particles ******************************************************************************************



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department today (March 7) urged the public not to consume two kinds of yoghurt in glass jar imported from France because the products might contain glass particles. The trade should also stop using or selling the affected batches of the products immediately if they possess them.

Product details are as follows:

Product name: La Laitiere yoghurt-Vanilla and La Laitiere yoghurt-Natural

Brand: La Laitiere

Pack size: 125 grams

Place of origin: France

Use by date: March 15, 2023

Importer: City Super Limited

A spokesman for the CFS said, “The CFS through its Food Incident Surveillance System noted a notification from the Rappel Conso of France that the above-mentioned batches of products might contain glass particles. Upon learning of the incident, the CFS immediately contacted local importers for follow-up. Preliminary investigation found that the above-mentioned importer had imported into Hong Kong the affected batches of the products concerned.”

The importer concerned has stopped sales, removed from shelves the affected products and has initiated a recall according to the CFS’s instructions. Members of the public may call the hotline of the importer at 2736 3866 during office hours for enquiries.

The spokesman urged members of the public not to consume the affected batches of the products if they have bought them. The trade should also stop using or selling the products concerned immediately.

The CFS will alert the trade to the incident, continue to follow up and take appropriate action. An investigation is ongoing.