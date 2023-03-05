Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist Dodis Kohan, MD Joins NY Health

New York Health (NY Health), the premier practice of primary and specialty care, is proud to announce the addition of Dodis Kohan, MD, to its team of dedicated healthcare professionals. Dr. Kohan is a board-certified Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist with over thirty years of experience in providing high-quality OB/GYN care. He will practice at 518 Hawkins Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY, 11779.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kohan to New York Health,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “His passion for providing quality OB/GYN care and his commitment to patient education make him a great fit for our organization.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Kohan has been dedicated to patient education, using evidence-based practice, and teaching medical students. With a strong commitment to his patients, he practices general OB/GYN with a focus on helping women achieve optimal health and wellness. He is passionate about ensuring that his patients have the information and support they need to make informed decisions about their care.

In addition to English, Dr. Kohan is fluent in Spanish, French, and Romanian/Moldavian, which allows him to provide quality care to a diverse patient population. He values the opportunity to continue learning and growing in his field.

Dr. Kohan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University and a Medical Degree from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara. He completed his residency in OB/GYN at SUNY Buffalo.

“I am excited to be practicing medicine and working directly with patients without the added responsibilities of office administration,” Dr. Kohan said. “At the end of the day, my ultimate goal is to help women have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Kohan, please call (631) 676-7390. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.

About NY Health

At NY Health we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind.