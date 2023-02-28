TENSIK Industries Solidifies Stance in Concrete Industry with North American Expansion

The team at TENSIK Industries offers comprehensive solutions for the growing concrete market, delivering exceptional quality products at every turn

The team at TENSIK Industries has today announced an extensive expansion of their comprehensive concrete industry services. The new expansion will provide the utmost of quality in products and services to concrete industry enterprises across North America.

TENSIK Industries was first launched in 2010 and has grown to be a leader in concrete plant manufacturing, concrete batch plant, equipment, and more.

Owner and CEO Eduardo Fuenmayor has implemented superior technology and machinery from the very beginning to make TENSIK Industries a trusted concrete industry resource.

“Through our commitment to innovation, excellence, and progress, we maintain our position at the forefront of the industry while striving to consistently improve our products and services to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and the industry,” said Fuenmayor.

With the new expansion announcement comes a renewed pledge to provide world-class services and products for the growing concrete industry across North America. TENSIK Industries offers a base of engineering and production experts who are ready to serve the growing market with reliable and high quality products.

A step above the rest, TENSIK Industries is known for leading companies into new horizons with innovations unlike any other. Not only has TENSIK built a name known across the United States, but the company has also become a sought after global enterprise. “We value expansion and are committed to gaining and maintaining a presence in countries around the globe,” said Fuenmayor. “Our dedication to innovation has helped us to establish ourselves as a strong brand in the industry.”

Clients choose TENSIK to help them build a better future with the precision equipment needed to get the job done right every time. TENSIK Industrial Services is proud to extend its highly acclaimed services to clients across North America. Learn more by visiting https://tensikusa.com/.

About TENSIK Industries

TENSIK Industries is a total solutions provider for concrete plants and the cement industry.