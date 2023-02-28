R-Pharm’s QINAO® PASSION MALE and PASSION FEMALE Contains Rose Root Extract

Rose Root Extract is a key ingredient in R-Pharm’s QINAO® PASSION MALE and QINAO® PASSION FEMALE dietary supplements that help enhance pleasure and reduce stress.

“We use Rose Root Extract in our dietary supplements because research indicates it helps fight stress and fatigue,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a German pharmaceutical company. “Rose Root is part of a carefully balanced formula that also includes Fenugreek Extract, Zinc, and Vitamin B6.”

ScitechDaily.com lists the following health benefits of Rose Root:

Helps Fight Stress and Fatigue

May Improve Symptoms of Anxiety

Enhances Brain Function

Promotes Metabolic Health

Improves Exercise Endurance

“The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and stress-reducing properties of Rose Root provide a variety of health benefits,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “Stress can make it difficult for people to enjoy life’s pleasure.”

R-Pharm is planning to launch QINAO® PASSION MALE and QINAO® PASSION FEMALE later this year.

“We are rolling out our dietary supplements just as a record number of consumers are taking dietary supplements,” Steiner-Kienzler added. “Complementary and Alternative Medicine is now part of the mainstream health regimen for millions of people.”

In addition to Rose Root Extract, the ingredients also include Fenugreek Extract, Chili Pepper Extract, L-Arginine, L-Citrulline, Zinc, Selenium, and Vitamin B6 in QINAO® PASSION MALE and Magnesium, Zinc, and Vitamin B6 in QINAO® PASSION FEMALE.

Research indicates that Fenugreek provides anti-inflammatory and pleasure-enhancing properties while Vitamin B6 may help with depression, improve brain function, and regulate hormonal activity. Zinc is used for fertility health in men and women and Magnesium helps relieve stress.

“You need to be stress-free if you want to enjoy life,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “More than 40 percent of U.S. adults have ‘high levels’ of distress since the early days of COVID-19.

“QINAO® PASSION MALE and QINAO® PASSION FEMALE contain ingredients with a track record of relieving stress,” she added. “Less stress can lead to more pleasure in your life.”

For more information about QINAO® PASSION MALE and PASSION FEMALE, please email apolin@inhealthmedia.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with R-Pharm. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About R-Pharm

R-Pharm, a German pharmaceutical company, is introducing two new pleasure-enhancing and stress-releasing supplements to American consumers. QINAO® PASSION MALE is a dietary supplement with Fenugreek Extract, Rose Root Extract, Chili Pepper Extract, L-Arginine, L-Citrulline, Zinc, Selenium, and Vitamin B6. QINAO® PASSION FEMALE contains Fenugreek Extract, Rose Root Extract, Magnesium, Zinc, and Vitamin B6.