Meyers Wins First Sustainable Packaging Award

Meyers award-winning packaging created for ULTA Beautys EDT Purse Sprays leveraged responsibly sourced materials with unique production methods, resulting in a stunning shelf presence at a dramatically cost-effective price. The company created packaging for all four fragrances in the collection Sugared Vanilla, Island Breeze, Coconut Cream, and Black Salt Vanilla. The packaging we created for ULTA Beautys EDT Purse Sprays collection is unlike anything weve ever produced before, said Michael Dillon, Chief Revenue Officer, Meyers. We created a pearlescent packaging stock using specialized coatings, instead of purchasing already-pearlescent paper. This led to a nearly 10-times savings in cost that was beautiful and perfectly complemented the brands well-priced beauty products.

Ive worked with Meyers since 1988, taking them to every company Ive worked with, said Jael Dalessandro, Senior Operations and Compliance Officer, ULTA Beauty. In terms of packaging, Meyers always comes up with new technologies and new ways we can be more recyclable. That innovation and their commitment to quality and customer service is so impactful for us as a company and really helps us be an industry leader when it comes to sustainability, and makes our products stand out from a standpoint of beautiful aesthetics.

The ULTA Beauty EDT Purse Sprays packaging was custom designed to hold the small item upright while being very stable on the shelf. In keeping with Meyers commitment to sustainability, the package was created using FSC-certified materials at a Sustainable Green Printing Partnership certified facility. One hundred percent of the electricity used to manufacture the packages was carbon-free and renewable. The printing of the package was done on a digital-flexo-hybrid press that includes both traditional flexographic print and digital print. This manufacturing process for folding carton packages is exceptionally rare and strikes a balance between managing costs and quality.

ABOUT MEYERS:

Meyers is a print services company that designs and manufactures innovative packaging, labels, retail displays, and more. Recognized for its commitment to excellence and sustainability, the company has grown from a small print shop when it was founded in 1949, to an internationally respected business that works with global and emerging brands at thousands of high-profile retail outlets throughout the U.S. With a focus on the Food/ Beverage, Health/Beauty/Cosmetics, and Sports/Outdoors industries, Meyers creates visual packaging and displays for companies including Hormel, Frito-Lay, Estee Lauder, ULTA Beauty, Saucony, Levis, Microsoft, and many more. The company is recognized as an industry leader through its commitment to sustainability and environmental compliance and in March 2022 was one of 300 global businesses to sign The Climate Pledge. Meyers reached its goal of powering 100 percent of its operations using carbon-free electricity sources by the end of 2021, and in April 2022 pledged to being carbon neutral within its operations by 2024. For more information visit https://www.meyers.com.

###