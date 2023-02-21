Hong Kong – Exchange Fund Bills tender results

Exchange Fund Bills tender results **********************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

Exchange Fund Bills tender results:



Tender date : February 21, 2023 Paper on offer : EF Bills Issue number : Q2308 Issue date : February 22, 2023 Maturity date : May 24, 2023 Amount applied : HK$129,150 MN Amount allotted : HK$58,710 MN Average yield accepted : 2.88 PCT Highest yield accepted : 2.93 PCT Pro rata ratio* : About 76 PCT Average tender yield : 3.05 PCT **************************** Tender date : February 21, 2023 Paper on offer : EF Bills Issue number : H2337 Issue date : February 22, 2023 Maturity date : August 23, 2023 Amount applied : HK$69,233 MN Amount allotted : HK$13,000 MN Average yield accepted : 3.50 PCT Highest yield accepted : 3.56 PCT Pro rata ratio* : About 73 PCT Average tender yield : 3.81 PCT



*”Pro rata ratio” refers to the average percentage of allotment with respect to each tender participant’s tendered amount at the “highest yield accepted” level.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority tenders to be held in the week beginning February 27, 2023:

