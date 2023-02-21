Hong Kong – Exchange Fund Bills tender results

Feb 21, 2023 | International

Exchange Fund Bills tender results

The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

     Exchange Fund Bills tender results:
 

Tender date : February 21, 2023
Paper on offer : EF Bills
Issue number : Q2308
Issue date : February 22, 2023
Maturity date : May 24, 2023
Amount applied : HK$129,150 MN
Amount allotted : HK$58,710 MN
Average yield accepted : 2.88 PCT
Highest yield accepted : 2.93 PCT
Pro rata ratio* : About 76 PCT
Average tender yield : 3.05 PCT
Tender date : February 21, 2023
Paper on offer : EF Bills
Issue number : H2337
Issue date : February 22, 2023
Maturity date : August 23, 2023
Amount applied : HK$69,233 MN
Amount allotted : HK$13,000 MN
Average yield accepted : 3.50 PCT
Highest yield accepted : 3.56 PCT
Pro rata ratio* : About 73 PCT
Average tender yield : 3.81 PCT

 
*”Pro rata ratio” refers to the average percentage of allotment with respect to each tender participant’s tendered amount at the “highest yield accepted” level.
     Hong Kong Monetary Authority tenders to be held in the week beginning February 27, 2023:
 

Tender date : February 28, 2023
Paper on offer : EF Bills
Issue number : Q2309
Issue date : March 1, 2023
Maturity date : May 31, 2023
Tenor : 91 Days
Amount on offer : HK$58,889 MN
Tender date : February 28, 2023
Paper on offer : EF Bills
Issue number : H2338
Issue date : March 1, 2023
Maturity date : August 30, 2023
Tenor : 182 Days
Amount on offer : HK$12,000 MN