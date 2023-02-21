Hong Kong – Exchange Fund Bills tender results

Exchange Fund Bills tender results
**********************************
The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:
Exchange Fund Bills tender results:
|Tender date
|:
|February 21, 2023
|Paper on offer
|:
|EF Bills
|Issue number
|:
|Q2308
|Issue date
|:
|February 22, 2023
|Maturity date
|:
|May 24, 2023
|Amount applied
|:
|HK$129,150 MN
|Amount allotted
|:
|HK$58,710 MN
|Average yield accepted
|:
|2.88 PCT
|Highest yield accepted
|:
|2.93 PCT
|Pro rata ratio*
|:
|About 76 PCT
|Average tender yield
|:
|3.05 PCT
|****************************
|Tender date
|:
|February 21, 2023
|Paper on offer
|:
|EF Bills
|Issue number
|:
|H2337
|Issue date
|:
|February 22, 2023
|Maturity date
|:
|August 23, 2023
|Amount applied
|:
|HK$69,233 MN
|Amount allotted
|:
|HK$13,000 MN
|Average yield accepted
|:
|3.50 PCT
|Highest yield accepted
|:
|3.56 PCT
|Pro rata ratio*
|:
|About 73 PCT
|Average tender yield
|:
|3.81 PCT
*”Pro rata ratio” refers to the average percentage of allotment with respect to each tender participant’s tendered amount at the “highest yield accepted” level.
———————————————————
Hong Kong Monetary Authority tenders to be held in the week beginning February 27, 2023:
|Tender date
|:
|February 28, 2023
|Paper on offer
|:
|EF Bills
|Issue number
|:
|Q2309
|Issue date
|:
|March 1, 2023
|Maturity date
|:
|May 31, 2023
|Tenor
|:
|91 Days
|Amount on offer
|:
|HK$58,889 MN
|****************************
|Tender date
|:
|February 28, 2023
|Paper on offer
|:
|EF Bills
|Issue number
|:
|H2338
|Issue date
|:
|March 1, 2023
|Maturity date
|:
|August 30, 2023
|Tenor
|:
|182 Days
|Amount on offer
|:
|HK$12,000 MN