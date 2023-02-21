Florida Hip-Hop Artist Big Walt Conquers the Hip-Hop Scene with Two New Releases

Florida City, Florida Feb 20, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – When it comes to delivering music that takes little time to kick in, Big Walt has surely been a pioneer, and his two new releases ‘Lost’ and ‘At Peace’ do not fall short of this expectation. The music whizz introduces both songs with alternate melodies rather than just pure beats, building intrigue and instantly catching the attention of listeners. The raw and raspy vocals of the artist with their deep, booming effect remind listeners of the vocal quality of rap legend 21 Savage, but the unique factor in Walt’s voice comes from the innate passion and grit with which he delivers the outpour of verses.

‘Lost’ stands a class apart when it comes to the deftly crafted sound design and the energy it exudes. When the song first begins, it appears to be a quaint number until the incessant shower of verses breaks out with an awe-inspiring passion that hammers the lyrics home into the souls of his listeners, getting them hooked to the track immediately and awakening them with a rejuvenating thrill that makes them shake their heads to the beats of the track. ‘At Peace’ also begins with a mellifluous tune which the rough yet honest lyrics of the song break through. It becomes a no-nonsense number where the Florida hip-hop artist bids adieu to conflict and negativity as he embraces the peaceful state of mind achieved after immense struggle. The song becomes relevant for a wide range of listeners and offers a hook that aligns perfectly with the modern rap scene.

While Big Walt brings in the freshness of innovation in his music, he also adheres to the timeless elements of rap, evident in his songs like ‘Bless Me One’ and ‘HideOut’. To check out these brilliant pieces by the artist and stimulate your hip-hop taste buds, hop into SoundCloud.

Big Walt’s new songs are out now on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/walter-gulley-536118565

