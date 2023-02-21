Affirming its People Focus, Narwal adds Amit Sahoo to the Leadership team as Global Head of Human Resources

Amit is a seasoned and adept senior HR professional who possesses strategic thinking skills and has a wealth of experience in providing exceptional leadership in human resources. With an innovative and problem-solving mindset, Amit is entrusted with the responsibility of acquiring and managing top-tier talent, which is crucial to maintaining Narwals position as a distinguished and specialized technology services provider. Additionally, Amit is leading the charge in scaling and streamlining the organization, while staying committed to continuous learning.

Amit has a masters degree in Agribusiness Management from A.N.G.R.A.U. and HR certification from XLRI, Jamshedpur, and is also certified in Organizational Development from TISS and ODA. With 18+ years of experience as a Business Partner, Amit has led successful HR organizations at various companies including Omnicom agencies (Areteans & TA Digital), Cigniti Technologies Ltd, and Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd, receiving multiple awards and accolades.

Amit was named HR Leader of the Year 2021 by the Economic Times and featured in Forbes Indias 100 Great People Managers 2021 list by the Great Manager Institute.

According to Raj Kanuparthi, the Founder and CEO of Narwal, The key to achieving business success is having a strong organizational culture. To establish an organization that is productive, values relationships, and maintains a professional standard, it is essential to have committed and aligned leadership. Amits extensive experience and impressive career path make him an excellent partner to support me on this journey. I am delighted to welcome Amit to our highly skilled leadership team.

Im privileged to join Narwal, a transparent and dynamic organization as the Global Head of Human Resources. Im eager to use my expertise and passion for human resources in supporting Narwals vision, growth, accelerate our people agenda and contribute my bit in our quest to build high quality business. I believe that a strong HR function is key to attracting and retaining top talent, fostering a positive culture, and ensuring the well-being of employees. Im excited to work with the Narwal Leadership team to drive forward shaping the future of work together and making a positive impact on the business and lives of our highly valued employees and stakeholders, says Amit Sahoo, Vice President, and Global Head of Human Resources.

About Narwal Inc

Narwal is a niche technology solutions and services company that partners with Fortune 1000 companies in the areas of Data Analytics, Automation, and Cloud. Narwals customer-centric, people-first approach with deep expertise and thought leadership ensures significant improvements in ROI. We help our customers turn data into business value, realize speed-to-market, higher quality, and scalability of business.

