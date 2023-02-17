VORAGO Technologies Announces Newest Board Member

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 14, 2023 – PRLog — VORAGO Technologies, the only pure-play, Rad-hard Arm® company, providing radiation hardened components for extreme environments, today announced that Mandy Vaughn has joined its Board of Directors.

Mandy is the Founder and CEO of GXO, Inc. which she started in 2021 to accelerate the pace of change across the space industry. She specializes in helping new commercial space ventures quickly navigate the start-up environment to start delivering capabilities and missions that matter for commercial and government customers.

“Mandy is a strategic addition to VORAGO’s board at a key moment in our company’s growth,” said Bernd Lienhard, CEO. “She is a dynamic leader who brings invaluable expertise in the space industry that will help VORAGO to achieve its growth goals and drive key initiatives and partnerships. Mandy’s personal mission and dedication to her clients and the industry aligns closely with our corporate mission and values, and we are thrilled to have her voice at our board table.”

“I’m both honored and thrilled to be joining the Board of Directors for VORAGO Technologies. My career has been focused on helping integrate cutting-edge commercial technologies into our national security and critical government programs – and VORAGO fits those mission sets perfectly. Its unique technology and approach for radiation hardening any commercially designed semiconductor for extreme operations is not only a compelling business model, but fundamentally important for our country’s continued competitiveness, prosperity, and defense. I’m excited to help VORAGO build its brand and enhance its digital presence as we continue to accelerate the company’s growth.”

Mandy is formerly President & CEO of VOX Space. She originally joined Virgin Orbit, VOX Space’s parent company, in 2015. As Senior Director of Business Development and Mission Management, she supported business development on the LauncherOne program for both government and commercial customers and served as mission manager for customers including OneWeb and NASA, in addition to spearheading the creation and registration of VOX Space.

Prior to joining Virgin Orbit, Mandy was with General Dynamics Mission Systems’ Space and Intelligence Systems Directorate, where she was responsible for the space control and space protection investment portfolios and analog-to-digital transitions for a variety of SIGINT payload families. She successfully initiated development programs for the next-generation space-based GPS receiver and managed the internal investment of GPS payload development efforts.

Prior to joining General Dynamics, Mandy was a developmental engineer and program manager in the Air Force and a Director with Kinsey Technical Services. She primarily supported programs in the Space Superiority Systems Directorate (SMC/SY) at Los Angeles AFB, CA and earlier the ICBM system program office at Hill AFB, UT. In the Space Superiority mission are, she was the ground segment lead and chief engineer on the Space-Based Space Surveillance program, and then supported a multiple of Space Situational Awareness and command and control programs supporting integration of requirements and demonstrations between the DoD and the intelligence community. She supported the NRO AS&T and DIA Directorate of Science and technology in a variety of collection campaigns that spanned various collection systems phenomena to demonstrate new systems and operational concepts for critical space operations.

Mandy serves on the National Space Council’s User Advisory Group, where she helps to streamline coordination and cooperation across the U.S.’ space enterprise. She also serves as a member of the Defense Science Board.

Mandy holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering and an MS in Aeronautics and Astronautics, both from MIT.