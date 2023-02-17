Senior Community in Reston Honors 5 with Civic Leadership Awards

Recipients Contributed to Independent Living Council, Welcome Committee and Other Efforts

RESTON, Va. – Feb. 15, 2023 – PRLog — Hunters Woods at Trails Edge (HWTE) recently recognized five seniors whose civic-minded dedication helped improve their community and the quality of life of their fellow residents.

The HWTE Civic Leadership Award honored Vilas Mujumdar, Rachel Liese, Lila Hall, Marie Mercer and Carl Rosengart.

The residents made an impact by leading the Independent Living Council, welcoming new residents warmly, and by improving safety in our garage and a nearby crosswalk.

“It’s been said that part of America’s greatness lies in the willingness of its people to band together voluntarily to accomplish good things for their community,” said Larry Rouvelas, CEO of IntegraCare, which operates Hunters Woods at Trails Edge.

“Many residents at Hunters Woods have made a substantial impact in their respective communities over the years by volunteering at churches, PTAs, clubs, non-profit organizations, food pantries and political parties,” Rouvelas said. “These civic-minded residents have found a new purpose at Hunters Woods, whether it is on our Independent Living Council or through volunteering, or even advocating for a safer crosswalk to benefit our residents.”

The Civic Leadership Award is given “in recognition of outstanding community leadership at Hunters Woods at Trails Edge.” The award also states, “Your work has improved the vibrancy of life of fellow residents and team members. We commend you shaping your community.”

The community’s Executive Operations Officer William Adjei said those who previously volunteered or served their neighborhoods often bring that same civic-minded spirit to their new home.

“We embrace the concept of ‘new beginnings,'” Adjei said. “For many residents, Hunters Woods at Trails Edge is just the newest community where they have set out to make their civic mark. We applaud those residents and will recognize similar efforts through our Civic Leadership Awards.”

The first-quarter 2023 Civic Leadership Award at Hunters Woods at Trails Edge was presented to:

Vilas Mujumdar , one of the original founders of the community’s Independent Living Council. “During his term as president, Vilas worked seamlessly with the management team to improve and bring vibrance to our Independent Living,” said Parween Nooruddin, Hunters Woods at Trails Edge Assistant Executive Operations Officer. “He helped us identify what we can do better for our Independent Living residents to help them transition into the community.”

Rachel Liese , one of the first residents to move into Hunters Woods at Trails Edge. "Rachel also was one of the founders of the Independent Living Council," Nooruddin said. "Throughout her time here, Rachel has helped numerous residents and families. All the residents and staff love her. She does whatever she can to make sure her neighbors are taken care of and happy."

Lila Hall , a key member of the Welcome Committee. "Lila has done an amazing job," Nooruddin said. "Her mission is to make sure every new resident feels welcomed and has a great experience when they first move in. It has made a tremendous difference in how new residents are adjusting to leaving their homes."

Marie Mercer , who spearheaded an effort to improve the sidewalk and crossing path from Hunter Woods at Trails Edge to a nearby shopping center. "Marie took it upon herself to contact Fairfax County," Nooruddin said. "The conditions are much safer now thanks to Marie."

Carl Rosengart, one of the founders of the Independent Living Council. "During Carl's time as the head of the Safety Committee, he helped us improve the safety of our residents in the garage and outside," Nooruddin said. "We realized the families and visitors were speeding in the garage, and with the help of Carl, we added speed limit signs in the garage."

