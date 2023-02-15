Hong Kong – HKETO Berlin Celebrates Year of the Rabbit (with photos)

HKETO Berlin Celebrates Year of the Rabbit (with photos) ********************************************************



​The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin (HKETO Berlin) gathered friends and partners of Hong Kong to welcome the Year of the Rabbit with a reception held in Berlin, Germany on February 13 (Berlin time). Key contacts from government, political, business and cultural sectors came together and learned about Hong Kong’s return to the economic world stage and the city’s openness to business travellers, investors and tourists alike.



In her opening speech at the reception, the Director of HKETO Berlin, Ms Jenny Szeto shared the positive developments of easing all remaining pandemic restrictions in Hong Kong. “As we entered into the Year of the Rabbit, I’m proud to say that Hong Kong is already embracing the liveliness of the Rabbit, as we open up ourselves once again after three full years of pandemic restrictions. Having lifted all travel restrictions, Hong Kong is now back to business with a fresh start, ” Ms Szeto said.



Hong Kong resumed its seamless connection to Mainland China, which brings advantages across all business sectors. “The good news is that Mainland China is also resuming its economic activities and connection with the rest of the world. China’s return to the world map will not only benefit Hong Kong’s exports and tourism, but also drive up consumption and investment in the region. As Hong Kong regains its momentum and strengths as an international financial, trade and logistics centre, our economy is expected to see a visible rebound this year, ” Ms Szeto emphasised.



In closing her speech, Ms Szeto invited the guests to visit Hong Kong and experience the unique East-meets-West culture and seize opportunities under the “one country, two systems” principle.



While Warsaw and Berlin enjoyed the privilege to be among the first cities in Central and Eastern Europe where HKETO Berlin celebrated the Chinese New Year with the government, business and cultural communities, more receptions will be held in Budapest, Zurich, Ljubljana, Bratislava, Vienna and Prague in the weeks ahead. Hong Kong music talents from the Ponte Orchestra & Singers were invited to perform classical and modern pieces at the receptions, showcasing Hong Kong’s diverse music scene.



About HKETO Berlin



HKETO Berlin is the official representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in commercial relations and other economic and trade matters in Germany as well as Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia and Switzerland.