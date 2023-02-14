Nancy Knous Honored As One Of LPL Financial’s Top Financial Advisors

This is an impressive achievement that Nancy has earned as a top performer and showcases her dedication to her clients, said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. It is an honor to support Nancy with robust technology, integrated products and differentiated services so she can run a thriving practice. We wish Nancy and her entire team continued success as they create meaningful impact in the lives of their clients.

Nancy is based in Memphis, TN and provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, and individual money management.

Obliterating a glass ceiling and achieving exceptional annual growth is possible with a mission -centered team and outstanding clients. I am grateful to LPL for this milestone and humbly thank all those who contributed to my success. Benchmarks focus is people over profit and we stand ready to help anyone who needs it, said Nancy.

Nancy is affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients financial lives.

