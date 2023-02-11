Subaru of America, Inc. Recalling 1,182 Model Year 2023 Subaru Solterra SUVs

Camden, N.J. – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 10, 2023

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced a safety recall on select 2023 Subaru Solterra vehicles. The issue affects 1,182 model year (MY) 2023 Subaru Solterras. These vehicles were the subject of an earlier recall requiring the replacement of original hub bolts. Subaru identified an issue with vehicles repaired at two port locations by one particular team of contractors. The teams did not properly complete the repair procedure resulting in the potential for significantly under-torqued bolts. Out of an abundance of caution, Subaru is recalling all vehicles repaired at all port locations supported by the third-party contractor. Vehicles without the original hub bolt concern and vehicles repaired at other facilities are not affected.

For all potentially affected vehicles, Subaru retailers will inspect the hub bolts and, if necessary, retorque to the specification at no cost to the customer. Until the inspection/remedy is completed, please do not drive the vehicle. Customers will be instructed not to drive their vehicle and to contact their retailer to have the vehicle towed for inspection. Towing will be offered at no cost to the customer.

Vehicle owners will be contacted by mail. To find out if a vehicle is affected, please go to subaru.com/recalls. Vehicle owners can also visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number for more information on this recall. Alternatively, call the Vehicle Safety Hotline 888-327-4236, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET; Hearing Impaired (TTY): 800-424-9153.