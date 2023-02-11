Sealing Systems & Dispensing Technology for Optimal Production Processes in the Electronics Industry

High-performance FIPFG gaskets and production systems with integrated dispensing technology for sealing, casting, and bonding electrical/electronic components – the international RAMPF Group is presenting its encompassing product portfolio at the trade shows Elecrama, New Delhi, and Middle East Energy, Dubai.

– Elecrama: February 18 to 22, 2023, in Greater Noida, New Delhi, India – Hall 11 / Booth H11.E11 (German Pavilion); RAMPF Production Systems, RAMPF Polymer Solutions, Sanika Engineering & Consultancy, Prathamesh Technology & Industries

– Middle East Energy: March 7 to 9, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hall 1 / Booth H1.G17 (German Pavilion); RAMPF Production Systems, RAMPF Polymer Solutions

RAMPF Production Systems – Dispensing Technology & Automation Concepts

RAMPF Production Systems based in Zimmern ob Rottweil, Germany, is one of the world’s leading suppliers of mixing and dispensing technology for sealing, bonding, and casting single-, dual-, and multi-component reactive resin systems.

The compact dispensing cells and dispensing robots, set up with high-performance controllers from Siemens or Beckhoff, meet every requirement in terms of dynamism, interaction, and data management.

In addition to the core competence of mixing and dispensing technology, the company specializes in the automation of production systems with integrated dispensing technology. Together with these product-specific automation concepts, RAMPF ensures maximum customer benefit. The company provides the following automation solutions:

– Handling and robotics (KUKA, ABB, FANUC, DENSO)

– Component transport (part carriers, conveyor belts, and rotary indexing tables)

– Recording all process parameters with MES connection

– Constructing tools and equipment

– Material pre-treatment and heat treatment ((infra-red, convexion, HF procedure)

– Image processing and sensors

– Contactless measuring technology

RAMPF Polymer Solutions – Reactive Resin Systems

RAMPF Polymer Solutions based in Grafenberg, Germany, is a leading developer and manufacturer of reactive resin systems based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone. The product portfolio includes liquid and thixotropic sealing systems, electro casting resins with high thermal conductivity, performance materials, elastomers, and adhesive systems.

The product focus at Elecrama and MEE is FIPFG technology with polyurethane and silicone systems for control cabinets and electrical enclosures in indoor and outdoor environments.

Control cabinets serve as control centers in which electronic components of machines and systems are protected from dust, liquids, and other influences. For this challenging task, RAMPF Polymer Solutions has developed high-performance sealing foams based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR) and silicone (RAKU® SIL). The UL-listed systems are specially developed for control cabinets and feature:

– NEMA und ATEX certification

– High protection classes, e.g. IP 68

– Strong abrasion surface

– High chemical resistance

– Good adhesion on different materials

– Fast curing, handling, and assembly

Material and machine from a single source – visit RAMPF at Elecrama, New Delhi, and Middle East Energy, Dubai.