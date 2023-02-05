Beacon South Beach Hotel, Mark Your Calendar! February is coming fast!

Are you looking for a warm welcome to this new year? Are you searching for something adventurous, unique and most of all, fun during the month of February 2023? Then look no further than Miami Beach! Home to sun, sand and sea, along with plenty of exciting events that guarantee a vacation everyone in your family or group will enjoy – whether they like adventure or relaxation.

Are you looking for a warm welcome to this new year? Are you searching for something adventurous, unique and most of all, fun during the month of February 2023? Then look no further than Miami Beach! Home to sun, sand and sea, along with plenty of exciting events that guarantee a vacation everyone in your family or group will enjoy – whether they like adventure or relaxation. With many fantastic and long-awaited festivals & events occurring throughout the month; along with breathtaking scenery and one-of-a-kind experiences – it’s no wonder why people flock to Miami Beach every year. Stay at the Beacon South Beach Hotel and discover what excites you as we take a jump into thrilling activities happening here in Miami Beach this upcoming February!

Miami Beach 2023 International Boat Show

Get ready for fun, excitement, and vibrant energy when you attend the Boat Show Miami Beach in February 2023. Located in one of the trendiest cities of South Florida – Miami Beach – the show is sure to be an unforgettable experience. From fishing vessels and fun cruisers to deep sea adventures and sailing yachts – it’s all here at the annual boat show! The Beacon Hotel prime location only adds to this amazing experience, giving guests an Art Deco stay with stunning views of the Atlantic, and Ocean Drive. Whether you’re looking to purchase your dream vessel or seeking to escape the cold weather – mark your calendars for the 2023 Boat Show Miami Beach!

Food Network South Beach Food & Wine Festival 2023

The South Beach Food & Wine Festival in 2023 is sure to be fun and exciting! Set in the vibrant location of South Beach near the Beacon Hotel, the festival promises to tantalize all your senses. Whether you’re an expert seeking out new flavor combinations or an amateur looking for a fun and enlightening experience, this festival won’t disappoint. All the fun activities offered and special events planned from world-renowned chefs, it’ll be the perfect reason to visit South Beach in 2023.

With an attendance of over 180,000 people yearly, the Miami Beach Boat Show and the South Beach Food & Wine Festival are exceptional events that can be enjoyed in comfort and style when you stay at the Beacon Hotel. With our wonderful amenities and unbeatable locations, your vacation to these renowned events will become even more remarkable when staying with us. Furthermore, we offer great deals when you book directly through our website making it simple and convenient for you to start planning your dream getaway. So, what’s stopping you? Make sure you guarantee the best experience in Miami Beach by locking in your reservation now with Beacon Hotel! Let us make this upcoming trip a one-of-a-kind adventure that won’t soon be forgotten. And remember – fun is always on tap here!

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.