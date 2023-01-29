SeaWolf Press Releases Two New Books in Its Black History Collection

Just in time for Black History Month, SeaWolf Press has added two new books to their Black History Collection. They each have their own unique story and most people are unaware of the controversy about who reached the North Pole first.

A Negro Explorer at the North Pole by Matthew Henson

Matthew Alexander Henson, born in 1866 to sharecropper parents, was an African American explorer who accompanied Robert Peary on seven voyages to the Arctic over a period of nearly 23 years. The first African American made a life member of The Explorers Club, he was awarded the Hubbard Medal by the National Geographic Society, and even had a lunar crater named after him. A Negro Explorer at the North Pole is his account of the expedition to the North Pole in 1908 with Commander Peary. Henson mastered the Inuit language and was a skilled craftsman and outdoorsman. Henson was identified as the first member of the party to actually reach the pole.

The House Behind the Cedars by Charles Chesnutt

Charles Waddell Chesnutt was an American author born to parents who were both “free persons of color.” Charles identified as African American but noted that he was seven-eighths white. He is best known for his stories exploring complex issues of racial and social identity in the post-Civil War South. He was also active in the NAACP. The House Behind the Cedars was published in 1900. The story occurs in the southern American states of North and South Carolina a few years following the American Civil War. It follows a woman of mixed white and black ancestry who chooses to live as a white woman. Her racial identity is called into question when she falls in love with a white aristocrat. The portrayal of interracial romantic relations was very controversial at the time.

