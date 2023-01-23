The Market at 3 West Ridge Benefiting HUGS & P.A.C.K. to be Held Feb. 7-9

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will host its annual fundraiser, The Market at 3 West Ridge, from Tuesday, February 7 through Thursday, February 9 at 3 West Ridge Road on Skidaway Island.

This year’s event will benefit Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS) and People of Action Caring for Kids (P.A.C.K.), two local non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the health and welfare of Savannah’s children at risk. Proceeds from the $5 entrance fee (good for all three days), individual and corporate sponsorships, plant sales, and 15% of vendor sales will be divided between HUGS and P.A.C.K.

The Market at 3 West Ridge consists of a boutique trunk show and plant sale. The trunk show features unique merchandise and apparel from vendors across the country. Shoppers can also purchase annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, and containers at the plant sale with the additional opportunity to pre-order a wide assortment of early spring plants with a March pick-up date.

“Our affordable and accessible behavioral health counseling services rely solely on community donations and dedicated professional clinical volunteers,” explained HUGS founder and managing director, Andrea Epting. “Thanks to the proceeds from The Market, HUGS can continue to provide these crucial and essential services to at-risk children in our community.”

The Market at 3 West Ridge will be open on Tuesday, February 7 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. (wine & light hors d’oeuvres), Wednesday, February 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Thursday, February 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information about the fundraiser, visit saintpeterssav.org/the-market.

About Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS)

Founded in 2009, Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS) is a non-profit organization making professional behavioral health counseling and addiction recovery services accessible to all motivated individuals who desire growth, independence, and emotionally healthy lifestyles. HUGS provides counseling for those located throughout Savannah, Brunswick, Bluffton, and beyond. HUGS’ services are made both affordable and possible thanks to community donations and dedicated professional clinical volunteers. For more information, visit headsupsavannah.org.