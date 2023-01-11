As the world reopens, & returns to pre-pandemic life, Vesper Public Relations rises to the occasion

LOS ANGELES – Jan. 9, 2023 – PRLog — As the world reopens, and returns to pre-pandemic life, Vesper Public Relations rises to the occasion, wraps a busy 2022 and is ready to kick off its 15th year anniversary in 2023.

We would like to share a re-cap of last year’s work. We started off with the biggest American sporting event of the year coming to Los Angeles, the Superbowl at SoFi Stadium. Vesper Public Relations was honored to be a part of this historic event by representing the NFL Play Football Family Festival at Boyle Heights’ Salesian High School. Just one of dozens of official NFL Super Bowl weekend events. Thanks to Vesper PR, the NFL Play Football Family Festival received the majority of the media’s coverage, and most importantly helped pack Salesian High School’s sports field with thousands of happy kids running passing routes, hitting tackle dummies, and meeting their favorite NFL players.

2022 brought a return to live music, keeping Vesper PR busy with the promotion of world class concerts.

JABM Enterprises, a concert booker for the Amp at Craig Ranch, Las Vegas’ premier outdoor concert venue, called upon Vesper PR to coordinate local media coverage for some of their biggest concerts. Vesper PR was excited to connect with Las Vegas entertainment media while coordinating interviews for legendary performers such as comedy king Cedric the Entertainer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the Prime minister of Funk, the Godfather of hip hop, Parliament Funkadelic’s Dr. Funkenstein, the Atomic Dog himself, Mr. George Clinton.

Of course Vesper PR worked media campaigns for some of the most talked about multicultural concert events in Los Angeles, Boleros de Noche at the Ford Theater and the Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in historic MacArthur Park. Vesper PR helped Boleros de Noche return to live music at The Ford and sell out weeks ahead of the performance. With Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles, Vesper PR’s CEO Mariluz Gonzalez was asked to be a marketing consultant in addition to providing her PR firm’s usual media relations expertise for a 30 concert season. Working with Levitt LA in this manner made for an extremely busy and challenging summer, but in the end, the lessons learned only added to Vesper PR’s ever growing list of accomplishments.

Says Mariluz Gonzalez, “2022 was challenging to say the least. Not only were we heartened to aid in the return of many much loved live events, but we also relished the opportunity to assist in the opening of new promotions, and new companies providing new products and new experiences, all of which brought a little bit of normalcy back to our beloved city.”

Gonzalez continues, “my Vesper PR media relations team was also able to create new relationships, in one of the most entertainment filled cities in the world, Las Vegas. It was a very challenging, but rewarding year, and great practice for 2023 which looks to be even more exciting with all the big global sports, cultural and entertainment events coming to Los Angeles. I can’t wait to take on the challenge that the next few years will bring.”

In addition to all these new challenges Vesper Public Relations continued providing top tier PR for long term clients Fonovisa Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Hola Mexico Film Festival, Festival Chapin Los Angeles, La Feria de los Moles (last held in 2019 due to the pandemic), the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade ( last held in 2019 due to the pandemic), Latin America Cinemateca de Los Angeles, Mariachi Herencia de Mexico and several other notable multi-cultural events, artists, musicians, and community programs.

As Mariluz Gonzales stated Vesper Public Relations, looks forward to 2023, and all the many exciting events coming in the following years to our city of Angels. Most of all Vesper Public Relations looks forward to sharing the stories of these upcoming events with you. We are so glad to live in this great city with you, we love you all, stay safe, stay active.

Watch Vesper Public Relations 2022 client re-cap video:

https://youtu.be/ lG-b4Yw-BtA

Watch Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Season 2022 re-cap video:

https://youtu.be/ 3VeBQuRuG7w