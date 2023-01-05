TATA Agrico Organizes Kisaan Meets Along with TATA Shaktee

With TATA Agrico’s selectively made and precision-assured agricultural products, the brand has been able to win the trust of farmers across the nation. Noting this, the brand conducted Farmers’ Meets or Kisaan Meets across the four corners of the nation to understand the needs and communicate with them about new tools and features.

The events were conducted before the Kisaan Diwas, which is celebrated across the nation on 23rd December every year. The Kisaan Meets was organized jointly by TATA Agrico and TATA Shaktee as an act of exploring synergies together on the field.

These Kisaan Meets witnessed representatives from the brands visiting different villages and organizing programs to which farmers from the neighborhood were invited. Information on different tools and their safety usage protocols was shared with these farmers. Individual interviews with the farmers on the field were also conducted where they were asked how their favorite TATA Agrico tools impacted their occupation and brought forth changes in their lives. The farmers were also welcome to share lunch and laughter.

Covering all the details and information from these events that took place over this month, TATA Agrico collated a video showing snippets and interviews of these programs and interactions.