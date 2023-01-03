Tianyun International Signed MOU with a Leading Korean Food and Beverage Company as a Strategic Partner

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (“Tianyun International”, together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group”) (Stock Code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruit products in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), is pleased to announce that the Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SF Innovation Co., Ltd., a leading Korean food and beverage manufacturing company, under which the two companies will work together as strategic partners to explore and develop the distribution of fruit products and beverages along with promoting Asian cuisine in the Korean market. The MOU is expected to contribute to expanding the Group’s overseas revenue streams and diversify its business, as well as enhance the Group’s branding and international reputation.

SF Innovation Co., Ltd. is a leading food and beverage manufacturing company in Korea. The company has a particularly strong presence in the Korean market with the multiple successful restaurant brands and food delivery service, and sells (Korean style) instant food packaged in metal containers. It has a strong influence in the Korean market.

Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, said, “We have been actively seeking expansion opportunities for our high quality, healthy and diversified processed fruit products and featured beverage products in overseas markets. This strategic partnership will combine the respective resources of the Group and SF Innovation Co., Ltd. SF Innovation Co., Ltd. ‘s local expertise in franchising, branding and food delivery, which include distribution of fruit products and developing Asian cuisine for the Korean market. We are delighted that an agreement has been reached and we look forward to expanding the scope of our cooperation, such as strategic investment, in the future. We also believe that this synergistic partnership will enable both companies to achieve great success in the long-term development of the Korean market. Meanwhile, the Group is accelerating its production technology upgrades and continues to bring diversified healthy and featured beverages, and snack good to consumers, as it expands into domestic and international markets. Leveraging the Group’s industry-leading position and meeting our social responsibility to drive high-quality development within the industry, we are striving to become an international fruit product & beverages company and contribute to the society by giving back to consumers for their support and trust.”

About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Group”) are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands “Bingo Times”, “fruit zz” and “Tiantong Times” and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand Shiok Party “Shiok Party” and “Yao Guo Ji”.

The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food-production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese “Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality” food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group’s own-brand processed fruit products have continued to achieve high market recognition, and have also been awarded the honor and qualification of “China Canned Product Quality Certification Label” by national associations.

The Group was awarded China’s Most Promising Listed Companies by internationally-renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the “2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award” by the PRC government in 2017. The Group’s new and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national “Certificate of Invention Patent” in 2018. The Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate in 2019. In 2020, the Group was recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year.

