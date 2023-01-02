C.R.Gibson® Signature™ New Portmeirion® Botanic Garden Harmony Collection

WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 1, 2023

C.R.Gibson Signature, a leader in upscale gifts and decorative products is thrilled to introduce a new Portmeirion licensed paper tableware collection featuring gorgeous butterfly and floral art of Portmeirion. Mimicking the patterns used in their fine china, this collection is full of rich earthy greens, golds, and browns that come together to create a brilliant botanical look, perfect for spring and summer entertaining.

The collection includes Dinner Plates, Lunch Plates, along with guest, lunch, and beverage napkins

For more information on the C.R.Gibson Signature Portmeirion paper tableware collection or any of our other products please visit www.onecoast.com/crgibsonsignature for our full catalog and how to order.

About C.R.GIBSON

The C.R. Gibson family of brands includes well-known brands like C.R. Gibson, C.R. Gibson Signature, C.R. Gibson Baby, Fitlosophy, Wallies and Markings to name a few. For over 150 years, these brands have created the very best in journals, stationery, entertaining products, baby gifts and pet gifts. Serving both specialty retailers and some of the countrys favorite chain stores, C.R. Gibson fills the unique needs of the ever-changing stationery and gift market