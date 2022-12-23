Future Ready Digital Transformation for Indian MSMEs: Campaign Powered by Staqo and SMEStreet to Empower MSMEs’ Digital Transformation

SMEStreet in association with Staqo embarks into the journey showcasing the best roadmap for Digital Transformation to Indian MSMEs. The initiative will be called as ‘Digital Transformation & Future Readiness Series for MSMEs’. This collaboration will showcase the power of efficient digital transformation and guide Indian MSMEs to make the best use of contemporary digital automation for bringing busines process efficiency.

In this campaign, Staqo will come as the tech knowledge and tech skill partner for educating the MSME sector to become Future Ready through best possible digital technologies. This initiative will also facilitate a fare evaluation of utilizing best in class technologies that can bring positive transformation of business processes like HR, Payroll, Attendance management, Reporting etc.

Commenting on this campaign of ‘Digital Transformation & Future Readiness Series for MSMEs’ Faiz Askari, Founder Editor of SMEStreet and Secretary General of SMEStreet Foundation commented, “We realise the impoirtance of technollogy for MSMEs. We also know that having correct knowledge towards digital technologies for respective businesses can be a great asset for every entrepreneur. Through this campaign, we aim to educate entrepreneurs and CXOs towards best practices of digital transformation and also try to create hand holding mechanism as well for those who wish to take a stronger and guided route towards digital transformation. I am thankful to Staqo’s team and specially Presence 360 for coming forward as a support for such initiative.”

“Indian MSMEs are at a threshold of capitalizing great opportunity. Technology have become the most important enabler for business growth. At Staqo we understand that people-management dilemmas and business imperatives acts as challenge and hindrances for contributing towards business growth. Having served a big swathe of small and medium enterprises from various verticals, we understand all the challenges and constraints that a SME organization confronts. This experience is getting utilized in developing some strong and comprehensive solutions which comes as an answer for every business who wish to explore growth,” stated spokesperson of Presence360 by Staqo.

Key Components of this campaign will be series of articles, blogs , webinars and podcasts in which various aspects of MSME/SME focused digital transformation will get discussed. The expected outreach of this initiative is to cover almost every industry sector with One Lakh (100 Thousand) MSMEs in next few months.

Staqo is clear and confident, and is a name that customers rely on. We create advantages, while being transparent, cost-savvy and futuristic. Armed with a 200+ team of unparalleled experts, in all domains of Enterprise Technology, we set out on an unstoppable streak of transforming over 5000 entities – in and out of India!

About Staqo

Staqo is an offshoot of a billion-rupee conglomerate – Sheela Foam Limited (SFL). It all began with a question – ‘What can we bring here that no one else has?’ And, the answer lay in our decades of SFL lineage – the ability to be simple and relevant; and to take responsibility.

About SMEStreet

SMEStreet.in is a dynamic knowledge ecosystem for Indian MSMEs. A beyond media platform- which acts as a trusted knowldge partner for entrepreneurs who wish to expand, grow and evolve from their existing level. The content inflow for this portal not only includes news, analysis, interviews and success stories but it also have a window of opportunity to enhance the profitability of business, personalized networking with subject matter experts and insightful market research data.

About SMEStreet Foundation

After over 6 years of the online presence of SMEStreet.in and after engaging with over One Million CXOs from MSMEs, SMEStreet Foundation comes into reality as a ‘Section 8’ Company registered from Haryana, India to serve the potential rich Indian MSME segment and it’s vast ecosystem.

