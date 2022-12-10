BYD Attends Zero-Emission Ride and Drive Truck Event in Long Beach, CA

BYD (Build Your Dreams) will showcase U.S. assembled battery-electric 8TT and 8Y trucks Wednesday at the Harbor Trucking Association’s Ride and Drive, a free event open to the general public.

The BYD 8TT and 8Y trucks are the first commercially available all-electric class 8-day cab and terminal tractors similar to those being currently operated in the port of Long Beach. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2100 W. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA 90802.

BYD Senior Vice President Patrick Duan said the Long Beach Ride and Drive event offers a unique opportunity for those interested in electric vehicles to get some hands-on experience. BYD employees will be available to demonstrate and answer questions.

“This is a great opportunity for people to learn more about the electrification of heavy duty vehicles,” Duan said. “The Long Beach port has been a key player in moving towards all-electric infrastructure, and we welcome this opportunity to showcase our models like the 8TT and 8Y which are ‘Hard at Work’ throughout the U.S.”

BYD trucks are assembled in Lancaster, California by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) union, Local 105.

About BYD

BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading battery-electric bus manufacturer with over 50,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States. BYD is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers. Follow BYD on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Contact:

Alexa Trujillo | BYD Community Relations Associate

+1 (661) 940-3250 ext. 72530

alexa.trujillo@byd.com