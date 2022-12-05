PM expresses gratitude and thanks global leaders for extending their support towards India’s G-20 presidency





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has thanked French President, Emmanuel Macron for his support to India’s G-20 Presidency.





Responding to a tweet by French President, the Prime Minister tweeted;







Thank you, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to consulting you closely during India’s G20 Presidency, as we work to focus the world’s attention on the issues that affect humanity as a whole. https://t.co/nolvLwuYln — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2022

In response to a congratulatory tweet by Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister, Shri Modi tweeted;







Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global well-being and I am confident the world will continue to learn from Japan’s successes on various fronts. @kishida230 https://t.co/xQtFgoQe5e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2022

Responding to a wishes of Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez on India’s G-20 presidency, the Prime Minister Modi expresses gratitude for his kind words and tweeted;







Gratitude for your kind works Mr. @sanchezcastejon. Fully endorse your views on collectively working to mitigate challenges of the present to leave a better planet for the coming generations. https://t.co/iSadfoJAJM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2022

In response to a congratulatory message of President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Shri Modi thanks to his wishes and tweeted;







Thank you Mr. @CharlesMichel. Looking forward to your active participation as we collectively work towards furthering global good. https://t.co/xWxYc34eYG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2022

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi also thanked US president, Joe Biden for his support to India’s G-20 Presidency.





Responding to a tweet by US president, the Prime Minister tweeted;







Thank you @POTUS. Your valued support will be a source of strength for India’s G-20 Presidency. It is important we all work together to build a better planet. https://t.co/FbGQ3WHCza — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2022

