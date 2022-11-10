Russian River Vineyards Consolidates Ownership

Giovanni Balistreri (Gio), Russian River Vineyards Winemaker and General Manager, and a small team of financial backers have purchased Russian River Vineyards from the large partner group that has owned the business since 2008. Balistreri, an original RRV partner, has invigorated the business, built a strong operating team, and expanded sales and distribution since becoming General Manager in 2019.

In the fall of 2008, the historic estate was purchased by Giovanni Balistreri, famed Pinot Noir winemaker Anthony Austin, Chris O’Neill and over 40+ other investors and partners.

“Having just a handful of owners and a simpler management structure now makes it easier for me to focus on the wine and on growing the business,” says Gio.

RRV is in the heart of the Russian River Valley and has been renowned for making award-winning single vineyard artisanal Pinot Noirs, Chardonnays, and other classic varietals since its inception in 1963.

Most recently, Russian River Vineyards has won “Best Pinot Noir” in NorthBay Biz’s annual “Best Of the North Bay” readers’ poll for the second time and won Best Tasting Room and Best White Wine in the 2022 Press Democrat Reader’s Poll.

Anthony Austin, an original founder, and consulting winemaker will remain as an advisor to Balistreri and Russian River Vineyards.

russianrivervineyards.com