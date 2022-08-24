Hunger won’t win in Ocean and Monmouth counties, thanks to Fulfill and its community partners

Fulfill, in collaboration with Causeway CARes, hosted a vehicle raffle that raised $71,500 at the 2nd Annual Drive Out Hunger Golf Outing.

Andrew Battaglino & Carmela Malgeri

MANAHAWKIN, N.J. – Aug. 22, 2022 – PRLog — Not everyone has recovered. The demand for food at the Jersey Shore is still 22 percent higher than it was pre-pandemic. No one knows that better than Fulfill, a nonprofit that strives to alleviate hunger and build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

“Hunger does not occur in a silo or in a vacuum,” said Triada Stampas, President and CEO of Fulfill. “As much as Fulfill does, we are not the be-all, end-all solution on our own. It takes partnerships and collaboration, and through those collective resources and creativity, we can bring together better solutions.”

A shining example of this occurred on June 20th at Fulfill’s 2nd Annual Drive Out Hunger Golf Outing. With 115 golfers in attendance, the event raised over $250,000. “The net proceeds will go toward providing food and services to food insecure individuals in Monmouth and Ocean County,” said Stampas.

In tandem with the golf outing, Fulfill, in collaboration with Causeway CARes and Causeway Family of Dealerships, hosted a vehicle raffle.

“We were lucky enough to partner with Causeway for the second year in a row and provide this experience for our donors,” said Stampas. “We started selling the raffle tickets in April for $100 each. We raised $71,500 through this initiative.

Joseph Stroffolino, a member of Fulfill’s Board of Trustees, and Director of Advertising and Marketing of Causeway Family of Dealerships/ Causeway Cares, pulled the winning ticket at the golf outing.” Carmela Malgeri, an Ocean Township resident, won the coveted 2022 Bronco Sport valued at $33,000.

Fulfill’s collaboration with Causeway started many years ago through David C. Wintrode, President of Causeway Family of Dealerships/ Causeway CARes, and former Fulfill Board Member.

“I am carrying the torch that Dave was running with for nine years,” said Stroffolino. “Whenever we have a partnership agency that needs transportation, we have always been able to assist in finding the appropriate vehicle.”

At last count, Causeway CARes has purchased, recycled and donated 24 vehicles through its CauseWheels Vehicle Donation Program. “Most of these recipients have been partners of Fulfill,” said Wintrode. “The key is always collaboration. That’s the whole purpose of Causeway CARes – to give back to our nonprofit partners.”

“We are so grateful,” said Kate Irving, Partnerships and Events Specialist for Fulfill. “Hunger is very complex and it’s always helpful to have partners like Causeway in our corner.”

The need now is greater than it’s ever been.

“We are at a moment where we are facing unprecedented inflation,” said Stampas. “After the last recession about 10 years ago, food insecurity spiked when people lost their jobs and long after unemployment went back to pre-recession levels, food insecurity remained high and the reason for that is inflation. The lesson we learned is just how much the higher cost of living and the higher cost of food impacts the ability for people to recover from an economic shock.”

Looking to the future, Fulfill is preparing for the long haul.

“It took nearly a decade after the last recession to bring food insecurity rates down to pre-recession levels,” said Stampas. “We are going to work as hard as we can to not let it take another decade to bring food insecurity rates down but that’s going to take efforts from all the sectors and all of our partners to help supercharge what we are doing. Our goal is to not just provide an individual or family with a few meals, but to provide them with sustainable supports like benefits and job development training to help people get back on their feet and bounce back more resiliently”

Fulfill currently serves a network of about 300 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other community distribution sites.

“We know that need is everywhere, and our network doesn’t necessarily have a footprint in every community where there is need, so we supplement that with our mobile food pantry and benefits bus,” said Stampas. “We recognize the gaps that we need to fill.”

Causeway CARes will continue to help fill those gaps in the fight against food insecurity at its 5th Annual Causeway Family 5K will be held on October 16 at Southern Regional High School, 90 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. All proceeds will benefit Fulfill. Register here: https://www.raceforum.com/ CAUSEWAY. For 5K race donation opportunities, please contact Kaitlyn Strohmeier at 609-597-8083, ext. 1122 or email Kaitlyn.Strohmeier@ CausewayCars.com.

About Causeway CARes

Causeway CARes’ mission is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life. Founded in 2004 and funded by the Wintrode Family Foundation, Inc., Causeway CARes strives to make the community a better place to live grow and thrive. To learn more, visit https://causewaycares.com/ .