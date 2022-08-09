Female Comedian, Comedian Muffy Performs Inside a New York Jail



She gave four thirty-minute clean comedy shows for two groups of males and females incarcerated persons.





Comedian Muffy is a comedian who speaks professionally at conferences and performs inside jails and prisons.





This performance marks her third prison/jail performance.





Muffy grew up around Corrections, her parents, Drs. William and Nancy Steele, Clinical Psychologists, worked for prisons in Colorado, Ohio, and Minnesota. As a child, Muffy grew up across the street from a Canon City, Colorado, prison. Her Dad played Richard Pryor’s records for her, thus beginning her love of comedy.





Comedian Muffy aka Laura J. Steele-Liebman, MA, CHES, is a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) from The National Commission for Health Education Credentialing, Inc. with a master’s degree from New York University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in Communication and Psychology.





She has over twenty-six years of professional work experience in Public Health and healthcare.





She has written two books (for sale on Amazon), a children’s book, Mommy Do Dinosaurs Have Belly Buttons, and 26 Life Lessons: Advice for Today’s Youth and Adults.





She has performed at the Comic Strip in NYC, Dangerfield’s Comedy Club in NYC, The Broadway Comedy Club in NYC and various other clus in the NYC/NJ area.





Her first prison performance was on December 27, 2018, at the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women in Mitchellville, Iowa, she gave three-



hour-long performances for 600 imprisoned women and staff.





Additionally, on July 11, 2019, she performed at The Coleman Federal Correctional Complex outside Orlando, Florida, for 143 incarcerated individuals and staff.





On January 15, 2020, Muffy was the keynote after-dinner speaker at a professional conference in Iowa.





Clips from her previous Iowa prison performance can be viewed on her YouTube channel or on her website https://comedianmuffy.com/

