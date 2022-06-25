L-Tron granted patent for OSCR360 spherical imaging technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – June 23, 2022 – PRLog — L-Tron is pleased to announce that the company has been issued a patent for the OSCR360 spherical imaging system. The approval of this patent demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to developing innovative, purpose-built technology for law enforcement and the public sector. The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,272,090, “Event data and location-linked spherical imaging system,” strengthens L-Tron’s position as a leader in crime, crash, fire, and environmental crime scene investigation and courtroom presentation technology.

OSCR360 is a multi-faceted crime scene investigation tool, created from the voice of law enforcement, for law enforcement. Designed for use at crime, crash, and fire scenes, OSCR was developed to capture entire scenes in minutes, preserve and organize critical evidence, present it clearly, and ultimately close cases with convictions. In the courtroom, OSCR is a powerful tool that enables the jury to see the crime scene and how each piece of evidence is tied to the case. This newly patented technology is particularly impactful across public safety markets, including law enforcement, fire investigation, and environmental conservation.

“When we began partnering with law enforcement agencies two decades ago, we recognized the importance of thoroughly listening to their needs and developing solutions tailored to their requests,” says Trevor DiMarco, L-Tron President. “As our partnerships continued, our team initiated numerous conversations with investigators, prosecutors, and jurors that resulted in the development of the patented invention. We are pleased that the U.S. Patent Office has recognized the innovation behind OSCR360 (https://www.L- tron.com/OSCR360) and look forward to continuing our service to public safety agencies nationwide.”

L-Tron’s team of knowledgeable engineers, developers and product managers have specialized in providing world-class data capture hardware and software solutions since the company was established in 1975. This patented invention demonstrates L-Tron’s determination to execute excellence on behalf of its clients. For more information on L-Tron’s patented technology, visit: https://www.L- Tron.com/patents

About L-Tron

Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, healthcare, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We’re pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!