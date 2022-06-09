Chard Snyder Recognized by WEX for Outstanding Service at WEX Spark Annual Awards Ceremony

MASON, Ohio – June 8, 2022 – PRLog — Chard Snyder, a national third-party administrator of employee benefit solutions and wholly owned subsidiary of Ascensus, has been honored by WEX with a 2021 Partner Excellence Award for outstanding business achievements. The employee benefit solutions provider received the Service Innovator Award and was named a member of the Circle of Excellence at the annual WEX Spark Partner Conference held in Hollywood, Florida May 16-18, 2022.

Chard Snyder was selected for the Service Innovator award because of its significant accomplishments in identifying new and innovative ways to serve employers and plan participants. The firm has been recognized in past years for providing industry leadership, visionary solutions and service excellence, most recently receiving the Sales Excellence Award for 2019 and Circle of Excellence designation for 2020.

“Chard Snyder spent the last several years innovating for the future by identifying areas of cross-collaboration within service teams across their organization and reimagining their operating model,” said Robert Deshaies, WEX Chief Operating Officer, Americas. “They understand that working smarter and more efficiently will set the stage for future growth. Their team works to deliver innovation at scale and put employers and plan participants at the center of all they do. This past year, Chard Snyder has worked to deploy more employer and consumer capabilities that will yield operational efficiencies and optimize their use of our technology. Their use of employer benefits metrics and analytics has provided them—and their clients—insights that will drive strategies today and in the future. Their accomplishments, achievements, and contributions inspire us all.”

“We’re honored to receive recognition from WEX again this year and appreciate our collaboration with them,” said Ascensus Health & Benefits President Barb Yearout. “Chard Snyder, and the entire Ascensus Health & Benefits family of companies, works hard every day to provide partnership with a higher purpose—simplifying life for employers, and helping participants make the most of their benefits.”

The Excellence Awards, established in 2008, are presented yearly and recognize WEX partners that have achieved extraordinary notable accomplishments. Circle of Excellence membership recognizes the top echelon of the WEX partner community. Chosen annually, members of this elite group demonstrate an amazing passion and commitment to simplify the business of running a business.

Chard Snyder has been a WEX partner since 2005.

About Chard Snyder

As a national third-party administrator of employee benefit solutions and an Ascensus Health & Benefits company, Chard Snyder serves over 1,600 employers in 40 states across the U.S. Chard Snyder administers savings and spending accounts (FSA, HSA, HRA, commuter benefits), benefit continuation services (COBRA; retiree, direct and other billing), and provides plan document services. Founded in 1988, Chard Snyder is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ascensus and part of its Health & Benefits line of business. Visit chard-snyder.com or call 833.212.1988 to learn more.

About Ascensus

Ascensus and its affiliated companies help millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Through co-branded, private-labeled, and other governmental partnerships, our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is a leading recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States.

On April 7, 2022, Newport merged with Ascensus. Newport is a leading retirement services provider that helps employers—and the advisors who serve them—prepare employees for a more financially secure retirement through non-qualified and qualified retirement plan solutions, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The unified company, operating as Ascensus, has more than $745 billion in assets under administration, serves more than 15 million savers across the U.S., and employs more than 5,500 associates.

For more information, visit ascensus.com (http://www.ascensus.com/ ) and newportgroup.com.