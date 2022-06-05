Nelibeth Plaza Releases Her Second Children’s Book “Secrets in the Attic”

WEBWIRE – Saturday, June 4, 2022

Get a signed copy of the childrens book Secrets in the Attic by Nelibeth Plaza at the 2022 ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition.

Nelibeth Plaza brings back her lovable characters from her first childrens book, Is It Santa? in her sequel book Secrets in the Attic (ReadersMagnet; 2022).





In Secrets in the Attic, the children Mya, Charlie, and Jacob befriend two squirrels named Ponchito and Margarita. Many times the children and the squirrels play in the attic, unknown to their parents. However, their lives change after a blizzard. What happens?





Secrets in the Attic teaches the young reader to treat others, as well as animals, with respect, kindness, and unconditional love despite the differences between them, especially when one experiences a tragedy or endures an adversity. This childrens book will encourage children to develop mercy and compassion for  and take a stand  for the least among them.





Purchase a copy of Nelibeth Plazas Secrets in the Attic today on Amazon and the authors website at https://www.nellyplaza.com/





Nelibeth Plaza will sign copies of Secrets in the Attic on June 26, 2022 from 9:45 AM  10:45 AM at booth 1147 hosted by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet for the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition.





Author Bio





Nelibeth Plaza has retired after twenty-seven years in the New York City Department of Education as an elementary school teacher and formerly as an assistant principal. She has a passion for reading aloud and now writing childrens books.