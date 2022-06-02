1000th Byd Adl Electric Bus Delivered in UK

ABERDEEN, Scotland – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, June 1, 2022







Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced that their electric vehicle partnership, the UKs leading electric bus producer, has delivered its 1000th zero-emission bus. The BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decker was part-funded by the Scottish Government and handed over to Stagecoach Bluebird in Aberdeen during Scottish Bus Week in the presence of the Scottish Governments Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work.





Working in partnership since 2015, ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI), and BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility.







Sales of the market-leading, British-built BYD ADL Enviro200EV single decker and BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decker have accelerated rapidly as the transition to zero-emission mobility gathers pace in the United Kingdom. While it took five years to reach the 500th BYD ADL electric bus, the partnership has now delivered its 1000th vehicle just one year later.







This bus is the last of a fleet of 22 BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deckers which Stagecoach bought for services in Aberdeen with financial support from the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme. Stagecoach has since confirmed an order for an additional 13 electric buses of the same type for Aberdeen following the award of funding through the Scottish Governments follow-on scheme, the Zero-Emission Bus Challenge Fund.







At an event during the inaugural Scottish Bus Week, Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work, Richard Lochhead MSP, joined ADLs National Account Manager Marie Connell in handing over the anniversary bus to Stagecoach Bluebird Managing Director, Peter Knight, before touring the newly installed EV charging hub at Stagecoachs Aberdeen Tullos Depot.



Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work, Richard Lochhead said: Im really pleased to witness the 1000th electric bus manufactured by ADL  a great example of successful collaboration between Scottish operators and manufacturers, supported by Scottish Government funding.







Through the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Scheme weve supported the introduction of 22 new electric buses here in Aberdeen for Stagecoach Bluebird.







Alongside free travel for under-22s and over half a billion pounds in long term funding for bus priority infrastructure, were putting buses at the heart of Scotlands just transition to net-zero by helping people choose to travel more sustainably. We can only achieve that transition by working together.Marie Connell, National Account Manager at ADL, said: This milestone demonstrates the incredible pace at which the transition to zero-emission mobility is now happening thanks to bus companies drive for innovation and Government support.







With 1000 electric buses now on the road, our customers benefit from the BYD ADL partnerships unrivalled experience. Stagecoachs new order for another 13 of these electric double deckers will further extend the benefits as passengers will enjoy a smooth and quiet ride and the people of Aberdeen will breathe cleaner air.







Peter Knight, Managing Director for Stagecoach Bluebird, said: We are all really excited to be sharing BYD ADLs celebration of delivering its 1000th fully electric bus. Introducing these new vehicles reflects the investment both we and Scottish Government are making thanks to the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme and the funding made available to support the delivery of the new buses.



There has never been a more important time to take action to address the climate emergency and play a part in helping Scotland deliver on its net zero ambitions whilst improving local air quality in Aberdeen.







The introduction of these 22 new fully electric buses on our bus routes in Aberdeen reflect our commitment to creating a greener, smarter, safer and healthier country and at the same time will deliver major benefits for the region and our customers.







Frank Thorpe, Managing Director, BYD UK, said: BYD is delighted to be part of this successful partnership, which continues to go from strength to strength as the desire for zero-emission electric buses gains real momentum throughout the UK. This momentous handover to Stagecoach Aberdeen underlines how BYD ADL electric buses are becoming the eBus brand of choice for many operators, as a result of our combined specialist expertise and world-leading technology.