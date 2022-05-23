Navies of Bangladesh and India to Undertake Coordinated Patrol





The fourth edition of the Indian Navy-Bangladesh Navy Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) commenced in the Northern Bay of Bengal on 22 May 22. Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy units will undertake joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) till 23 May 22. The last IN-BN CORPAT was conducted in October 2020.







Two indigenously built IN Ships – Kora, a guided-missile corvette and Sumedha, an offshore patrol vessel are participating in the exercise along with Bangladesh Navy Ships BNS Ali Haider and BNS Abu Ubaidah. In addition, Maritime Patrol Aircraft of both navies would also be participating in the Coordinated Patrol.







The regular conduct of CORPATs has strengthened mutual understanding and enhanced interoperability between both the navies in countering transnational maritime threats at sea.





