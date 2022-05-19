Co-Founders of SIREN: Men Have Unique Health Issues

Men have different health challenges from women.

“We realized men and women have different health needs, which is why we developed MAN PLUS dietary supplements. Our MAN PLUS Health and Vitality is just for men,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd.

“Our dietary supplement contains natural ingredients that will provide stamina and allow men to reach their peak,” Robinson said. “MAN PLUS Health and Vitality promotes overall health, enhances the training experience, and improves physical endurance.”

The key ingredient in MAN PLUS Health and Vitality is L-arginine.

Healthline.com reports that L-arginine offers several health benefits:

Improves athletic performance

Blood pressure regulation

Management of critical illnesses

Blood sugar regulation

Improves blood flow

MedicalNewsToday.com also lists the researched health benefits of L-arginine, including many of the ones mentioned by Healthline.com.

“Medical News Today also mentions other potential health benefits of L-arginine, an amino acid, which include:

Healing wounds faster

Easing anxiety

“As you can see, L-arginine provides a variety of health benefits that can help men,” said Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd. “MAN PLUS Health and Vitality is perfect for men who are looking to improve overall health, stamina, and performance.”

Culbertson said the MAN PLUS product line is available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com:

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, which contains natural ingredients for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for men who love a great-looking tan.

Robinson and Culbertson said the company also has dietary supplements just for women:

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement, is for women who want to feel better and have more energy.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contribute to more youthful-looking skin, are fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for women who love glossier hair, and more enviable-looking nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement is for women who love a great-looking tan.

SIREN products are gluten-free with 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while MAN PLUS AND SIREN Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.

To purchase SIREN and MAN PLUS products, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com, an online boutique for beauty, health, and wellness products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements just for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on OneLavi.com and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.