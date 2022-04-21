Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah participates in the celebration of 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, at the historic Red Fort today





The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah participated in the first day of celebration of the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at the Red Fort today. The programme has been organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). The Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER Shri G. Kishan Reddy, MoS Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal; MoS Culture Smt Meenakashi Lekhi, representatives of DSGMC and other eminent Sikh organisations were also present on the occasion. The programme has been organized under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).













During the event, ragis and children from different parts of the country participated in ‘ShabadKirtan’. Today, there was also a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The programme commenced with Path Sri Rehras Sahib along with Kirtan by Ragi Jatha.









The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the celebration of the 400th Parkash Purab at the historic Red Fort tomorrow. The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the auspicious occasion.





Addressing on the occasion today, the Home Minister said that Guru Tegh Bahadurji stood out from an early age for his qualities of sacrifice and valour. He was martyred for standing up against the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits. It is due to these reasons he is respected as Hind Ki Chaddar all over the world. Shri Amit Shah said that it is due to the supreme sacrifice of Sikh Gurus that the nation is free today and celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of its independence. The nation stands truly indebted to the great Sikh Gurus. The Minister further added that it is the good fortune of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to witness during his tenure the milestone commemorations of three Sikh Gurus ie 550th parkash parv of Guru Nanak Devji, 400th parkash utsav of Guru Tegh Bahadurji and 350th parkash parv of Guru Gobind Singhji. The Culture Ministry under the guidance of the Prime Minister has left no stone unturned to celebrate these with great fervour and take the message of sacrifice, valour and equality given by Sikh Gurus all over the world.









Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is the ninth Sikh Guru. He was popularly known as ‘Hind di Chaddar’, Jagat Guru. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was the grandson of first Sikh Martyr, Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji was martyred for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Aurangzeb. His death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on 24th November. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice.





From the time of his youth, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji had a deeply meditative nature where his wife was also an active participant. Like the first five Sikh Gurus, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji had mystical experiences of the Shabad and shared his experiences through the medium of songs. Like Sri Guru Nanak Ji, he also travelled far and wide – establishing new communities and nurturing existing communities.





*****





NB/SK/UD









(Release ID: 1818537)

Visitor Counter : 437

























