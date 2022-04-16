Omni Pro to distribute new Digital Potentiometer/Rheostat with Incremental Encoder and SPI Interface



The clocks drive an internal 6-bit up/down counter with a count N ranging between 0 and 63 to correspond to 64 wiper-tap positions of a resistor chain consisting of 64 equal resistors. The LS7190 and LS7193 interfaces with quadrature clocks from incremental encoders.





The LS7191/92 and LS7194/95 interfaces with non-quadrature up (A) and down (B) clocks. A and B inputs for LS7190/91 and LS7193/94 are debounced allowing these signals to be sourced from mechanical encoders or push-button switches. A and B inputs for the LS7192 and LS7195 are not debounced so that fast clocks from electronic clock sources can be used. They supply 3 to 5 volts and are available in 20K, 50K and 100K versions.





The LSI/CSI Digital Potentiometers are used as replacements for mechanical potentiometers and for potentiometer adjustments. They can also be used for remote adjustments of instrumentation for gain, offset, time constant, line impedance matching, audio equipment volume control and more.





Features & Benefits:



 64 position wiper control



 Direct interface with Incremental Encoders



 Adjustable debounce for mechanical encoder/switch



 Configurable to operate with non-quadrature clock



 SPI interface for host MCU controllers



 Supply voltage: 3 to 5 volts



 Available in 20K, 50K, and 100K versions



 Qualifies for automotive temperature range



 Available in SOIC-8, SOIC-14, and TSSOP-14





Applications:



 Replacement for mechanical potentiometer



 Potentiometer adjustment with mechanical Incremental Encoder



 Remote adjustment of instrumentation for gain, offset, time constant, line impedance matching, audio equipment volume control etc.





As a Franchised Distributor, Omni Pro Electronics supplies the full line of LSI/CSI Digital Potentiometer, LED Drivers, Counters, Timers, Lighting Controls, Brushless DC Motor Controls, Line Drivers, AC Motor Controls, Stepper Motor Controls, Programmable Digital Locks and Frequency Dividers.





