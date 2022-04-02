Paws For Cause: How Companion Coffee Company is Helping Veterans and First Responders One Cup at a Time

Over 50% of Americans over the age of 18 are avid coffee drinkers. Day by day, our nation sees over 150 million people consume coffee, and the daily average per person is around 3 cups. Roughly, up to 450 million cups of coffee are consumed per day in the United States alone, but what if each cup meant giving back to a good cause? Companion Coffee Company, the disabled combat veteran-owned coffee company is proud to announce that they will be donating 10% of net proceeds to Warrior Companion, the nonprofit dedicated to providing veterans and first responders with pet insurance for their service animals.

Companion Coffee Company just made every American’s morning cup of coffee that much sweeter. Imagine sipping that first taste of morning coffee knowing that a difference has been made to provide healthcare for the most loyal, kindest, and compassionate companions in the world — service dogs. The cultivation of love in action, Companion Coffee Company is wholeheartedly dedicated to making the world a better, more equitable place for our nation’s heroes.

Coming to Sam’s Club May 1, 2022, Companion Coffee Company produces the finest and smoothest premium coffee that serves the betterment of humanity one cup at a time. Sourced from the finest supplier in the world, Companion Coffee is not the average cup of Joe. Hand roasted with care, Companion Coffee yields an unparalleled taste that is easy on the wallet, and good for the soul.

Companion Coffee Company’s best-selling Golden Blend is made from 3 different origins – Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Colombia to yield the most flavorful and aromatic coffee on the market. The soon-to-be-released Heroes Blend will also benefit Warrior Companion, and each new blend will support various like-minded causes to benefit veterans, first responders, and their families.

Well-packaged, specially made, and healthy for the body, Companion Coffee Company is empowering the average American to give back through daily habits that require little to no effort, yet yield a life-changing reward for one in need. Everyday Americans have up to 450 million opportunities to make a difference, Companion Coffee is bridging the gap between opportunity and lasting change.

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for veterans and first responders, Companion Coffee Company’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Companion Coffee Company, please visit: www.companioncoffee.co

About Companion Coffee

Companion Coffee Company is a disabled veteran-owned coffee company dedicated to improving the quality of life for veterans and first responders nationwide. Founded in 2020 by combat veterans Jack Bodolosky and Brandon Casella, Companion Coffee Company was designed to create meaningful and lasting change for the nation’s finest. Each purchase of Companion Coffee’s finest hand-roasted coffee tastes like love in action. Companion Coffee Company donates 10% of all net profits to Warrior Companion to provide veterans with service animal health care. Featuring various blends designed to support various like-minded charities and non-profits, Companion Coffee Company is helping Americans give back one cup at a time.