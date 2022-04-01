April Brings a Shower of Free Spins and Free Blackjack Bets to the Casino Games Section at Everygame Poker

The Slot of the Month in the casino games section at Everygame Poker is the exotic Thai Blossoms. Until the end of April, players can take up to 100 free spins on this new game from Betsoft. April 4 – 11, they can also get free spins on four other popular new Betsoft slots: Stacked, Stay Frosty, Take the Kingdom and Safari Sam 2. For a break from slots, the casino is also giving everyone 15 free Blackjack bets April 4 – 10.
WEBWIRE – Friday, April 1, 2022
Aprils Slot of the Month in the casino games section at Everygame Poker is the exotic Thai Blossoms. Until the end of April, players can take up to 100 free spins on this new game from Betsoft. April 4 – 11, they can also get free spins on four other popular new Betsoft slots: Stacked, Stay Frosty, Take the Kingdom and Safari Sam 2. For a break from slots, the casino is also giving everyone 15 free Blackjack bets April 4 – 10.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
Thai Blossoms has Sticky Stacking Wilds. Mangos, Durian and Lichee Nuts spin against a backdrop of lush tropical Asian farmland. The Wild is a breathtaking pink Lotus Blossom that can stay sticky for two spins.
FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH: THAI BLOSSOMS
April 1-30, 2022
30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit
Coupon code: BLOSSOM01
60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit
Coupon code: BLOSSOM02
80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit
Coupon code: BLOSSOM03
100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit
Coupon code: BLOSSOM04
Next week is a Free Spins Week showcasing four more great games.
FREE SPINS DEPOSIT BONUSES
April 4-11, 2022
30 Free Spins on Stacked
Min. deposit $25
Coupon code: DECK30
60 Free Spins on Stay Frosty
Min. deposit $50
Coupon code: COOL60
80 Free Spins on Take the Kingdom
Min. deposit $75
Coupon code: CASTLE80
100 Free Spins on Safari Sam 2
Min. deposit $100
Coupon code: JOURNEY100
15 FREE BLACKJACK BETS
All players get 15 free $2 blackjack bets April 4-10. The free blackjack bets are automatically available when players logon to Blackjack 21.