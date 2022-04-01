April Brings a Shower of Free Spins and Free Blackjack Bets to the Casino Games Section at Everygame Poker

The Slot of the Month in the casino games section at Everygame Poker is the exotic Thai Blossoms. Until the end of April, players can take up to 100 free spins on this new game from Betsoft. April 4 – 11, they can also get free spins on four other popular new Betsoft slots: Stacked, Stay Frosty, Take the Kingdom and Safari Sam 2. For a break from slots, the casino is also giving everyone 15 free Blackjack bets April 4 – 10.

Aprils Slot of the Month in the casino games section at Everygame Poker is the exotic Thai Blossoms. Until the end of April, players can take up to 100 free spins on this new game from Betsoft. April 4 – 11, they can also get free spins on four other popular new Betsoft slots: Stacked, Stay Frosty, Take the Kingdom and Safari Sam 2. For a break from slots, the casino is also giving everyone 15 free Blackjack bets April 4 – 10.





Thai Blossoms has Sticky Stacking Wilds. Mangos, Durian and Lichee Nuts spin against a backdrop of lush tropical Asian farmland. The Wild is a breathtaking pink Lotus Blossom that can stay sticky for two spins.







FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH: THAI BLOSSOMS



April 1-30, 2022







30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit



Coupon code: BLOSSOM01



60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit



Coupon code: BLOSSOM02



80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit



Coupon code: BLOSSOM03



100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit



Coupon code: BLOSSOM04





Next week is a Free Spins Week showcasing four more great games.







FREE SPINS DEPOSIT BONUSES



April 4-11, 2022







30 Free Spins on Stacked



Min. deposit $25



Coupon code: DECK30







60 Free Spins on Stay Frosty



Min. deposit $50



Coupon code: COOL60







80 Free Spins on Take the Kingdom



Min. deposit $75



Coupon code: CASTLE80







100 Free Spins on Safari Sam 2



Min. deposit $100



Coupon code: JOURNEY100







15 FREE BLACKJACK BETS



All players get 15 free $2 blackjack bets April 4-10. The free blackjack bets are automatically available when players logon to Blackjack 21.