April Brings a Shower of Free Spins and Free Blackjack Bets to the Casino Games Section at Everygame Poker

Apr 1, 2022 | Business

The Slot of the Month in the casino games section at Everygame Poker is the exotic Thai Blossoms. Until the end of April, players can take up to 100 free spins on this new game from Betsoft. April 4 – 11, they can also get free spins on four other popular new Betsoft slots: Stacked, Stay Frosty, Take the Kingdom and Safari Sam 2.  For a break from slots, the casino is also giving everyone 15 free Blackjack bets April 4 – 10.

Click here to watch video version of this story.

 

Thai Blossoms has Sticky Stacking Wilds. Mangos, Durian and Lichee Nuts spin against a backdrop of lush tropical Asian farmland. The Wild is a breathtaking pink Lotus Blossom that can stay sticky for two spins. 

 

FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH: THAI BLOSSOMS

April 1-30, 2022

 

30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit

Coupon code:  BLOSSOM01

60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit

Coupon code: BLOSSOM02

80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit

Coupon code:  BLOSSOM03

100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit

Coupon code:  BLOSSOM04


Next week is a Free Spins Week showcasing four more great games.

 

FREE SPINS DEPOSIT BONUSES

April 4-11, 2022

 

30 Free Spins on Stacked

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code:  DECK30

 

60 Free Spins on Stay Frosty

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code:  COOL60

 

80 Free Spins on Take the Kingdom

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code:  CASTLE80

 

100 Free Spins on Safari Sam 2

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code:  JOURNEY100

 

15 FREE BLACKJACK BETS

All players get 15 free $2 blackjack bets April 4-10. The free blackjack bets are automatically available when players logon to Blackjack 21.