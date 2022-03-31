Brave Stage 4 Survivor Graces the Runway to Create Awareness for a Rare Liver Cancer

Say YES to Hope presented “Surviving in Fashion” for its 5th year, in collaboration with Samina Mughal and her Dallas Fashion Gala, where advanced cancer survivors were featured on March 26, 2022 at The Grand Center. Theresa Mullins, from the Dallas/Fort Worth area, is a 15 year Stage 4, Malignant Carcinoid Neoplasm of the Liver Survivor, is one of the featured survivor models. She was escorted by her son, Joshua Ellis, and together this dynamic duo created fashionable awareness about a very rare liver cancer.

Theresa spent two years on a clinical trial and has been enduring treatments with Afinitor since 2012. Fortunately, this has helped reduce her tumors significantly. “There has been NO new growth in over two years,” she proudly boasts. This beautiful and courageous survivor also praises her incredible oncology team at MD Anderson, as she cheerfully and contagiously smiles, from ear to ear, illuminating the runway.

By modeling the catwalk, Theresa demonstrates the fact that a very rare cancer like hers now has an increased survival rate. She and her son exemplify living life fully; her husband and mom cheering for her from the audience.

Suzanne Lindley, Co-Founder of Say YES to Hope says, “We appreciate Samina Mughal, international fashion designer and creator of Dallas Fashion Gala, for giving Say YES to Hope this opportunity to share our message with the world. As we help inform, support, and provide hope to advanced cancer survivors combining philanthropy and fashion makes a huge statement.

To reach the Say YES to Hope Survivor Line, please call 877-937-7478.