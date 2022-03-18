The Royal Navy to present on their mine hunting capability at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference 2022



The 5th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference, taking place on 11th and 12th May 2022 in London, UK, featured briefings from experts who are driving thought leadership on UMS for MCM operations.





Last November, an advanced remotely-operated mine-hunting demonstrator (as part of the joint Maritime Mine Counter Measures (MMCM) programme) was delivered to the British Royal Navy, which takes a huge leap forward for their autonomous capabilities in sea mines detection. *





SMi Group is delighted to announce that Commodore Steve Prest, the Deputy Director of Navy Acquisition (Equipment and Systems) from the Royal Navy, has joined the speaker line-up this year, who will provide an update on the Royal Navy’s mine hunting capability and their plans to transition from conventional to remote operations.





The 2022 agenda includes more presentations covering UMS for MCM operations:





 ‘Interoperability; Essential for an Effective MCM Capability by Autonomous Systems’  presented by Commander Filip Clauwaert, Chief of Staff  Branch Head LL&A, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence (NATO NMW COE)





 ‘Belgium/Netherlands Joint rMCM Programme to Transform Maritime Security and Free Passage’  presented by Lieutenant Commander Renauld Hock, Project Leader, Belgian Netherlands Replacement MCM Programme, Material Resources – Naval Systems, Belgian Ministry of Defence





Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference



11th-12th May 2022 | London, UK



