Verofax secures $1.5M in pre-Series A to expand its Traceability as a Service Offering

Verofax Limited, an Asset Digitization and Traceability solutions provider, today announced closing a $1.5M pre-Series A round by international investors led by Benson Oak Ventures, with 500 Startups, Wami Capital and Vernalis Capital completing the group.

Verofax utilizes patented technology incorporating Blockchain, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence to provide ‘Traceability as a Service’, enabling brands to turn their offline products interactive, and manage their entire supply chain to trace goods, fend off counterfeit activities, and improve manufacturers’ productivity. Brands can extend their reach directly to end-consumers, thereby increasing consumer intimacy with direct engagement, and leveraging the boom in NFTs and metaverse experiences.

The funds will be used to expand the Company’s sales and marketing activities on a global level, ahead of a planned Series A round later in 2022. Verofax solutions are applicable to a wide range of industries (Retail and CPG) and are already used by leading brands such as Anheuser Busch Inc. Verofax is a Microsoft Gold partner, and has secured a global network of distributors and resellers, and co-selling on enterprise solution platforms including Microsoft Appsource, Amazon AWS and Ant Group Antchain.

Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax, said: “Our solution helps brands turn their products into a direct-to-consumer communication channel and deliver amazing experiences to drive growth and boost loyalty while also promoting greener product choices and ESG auditability. Verofax also helps turn give-aways into collectible and tradeable NFTs, interoperable across several metaverse environments. We are thrilled to be joined by investors that will help accelerate our growth trajectory through their collective expertise, network, and leadership.”

Robert Cohen, Managing Director of lead investor Benson Oak Ventures, said: “We have a very specific investment thesis that brands will leverage Web 3 & NFTs to reinvent their engagement & business models with consumers, creating entirely new service categories. Verofax has demonstrated early product market fit, leveraging its proprietary technology to sell its Traceability solution to many different types of brands and help them navigate this new world. We have been incredibly impressed by Wassim and the whole Verofax team, and thrilled to be making this our first investment in the UAE.”

Chetan Mehta, CEO of Wami Capital, said, “Verofax Blockchain-based traceability and validation solution empowers brands in the consumer goods and retail industry to promote sustainable products and allows consumers to choose greener brands and enjoy immersive experiences. Verofax traceability prevents counterfeiting in the supply chain across pharmaceutical, manufacturing, consumer, retail and logistics. We look forward to working with Verofax team to accelerate the adoption of their solution across our ecosystem.”

About Verofax

Verofax is a blockchain-enabled Asset Digitization and Traceability solution provider with a presence across North America, Europe, Asia and MEA regions. Verofax’s solution is available across multiple cloud environments, helping businesses transform its physical products to interactive, and enable meaningful engagements with immersive user interfaces. For technical matters, visit Verofax at https://www.verofax.com or contact info@verofax.com.

About Benson Oak Ventures

Benson Oak, with a new office in Abu Dhabi, is a venture capital firm with 20 years experience in Europe, the US and the Middle East, with an increased focus on Web3 and ‘passionware’ – where everyone is a business. Investments have included Internet security leader AVG, video marketing platform Promo.com, crypto wallet ZenGo and HCM platform Harri. http://bensonoakventures.com.

About Wami Capital

Wami Capital, a single-family fund, focuses on supply chain activities of the Transworld Group. https://wamicapital.com.

About 500 Startup Sanabil MENA Fund

500 Startups (500), one of the most active global early stage venture capital firms, has partnered with Sanabil Investments, a financial investment company focused on global private investments in venture capital, growth and small buyout. This follows the recent announcement of the establishment of 500 Startups’ new MENA regional headquarters in Riyadh. https://ecosystems.500.co/sanabil500accelerator.

About Vernalis Capital

Vernalis Capital is the family-owned investment company of Bala Chandra, founder of Vernalis. Vernalis Capital believes in providing entrepreneurs strategic leverage and seeks to build an ecosystem of synergistic companies which helps entrepreneurs pursue their own vision and goals while being supported wherever required. With a strong global network of partners and alliances, Vernalis Capital opens access to global managerial talent and mutually beneficial networking opportunities. https://www.vernaliscapital.com.













