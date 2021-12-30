Techcronus Opens A New Branch In Sydney, Australia As Part Of Its Global Business Expansion Plan



The Parent Company, Techcronus Business Solutions is headquartered in India and also has a subsidiary in California, USA under the name of Techcronus Inc. This expansion will strengthen companys partnerships with Enterprises and local IT companies in Australasian markets.





Tech being a major industry that contributes 6.6% of Australian GDP and employs over half a million workers in Australia, it will give us a plenty of opportunities to justify our expansion decision said Ketul Sheth  Director of Business Operations at Techcronus.





For more information or to get in contact with a Techcronus representative in your region, write us.





Know More



About Us: https://www.techcronus.com/company-profile/



Become a Partner: https://www.techcronus.com/become-partner/



IT Outsourcing Company: https://www.techcronus.com/it-software-outsourcing-company-india-usa/





For more information, contact:



Ketul Sheth  Director of Business Operations at Techcronus



Company Name: Techcronus Australia Pty Ltd.



Address: 23 Foster Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia



Web : www.techcronus.com



E-Mail : business ( @ ) techcronus dot com



Phone: +91 79 40024491



Skype: techcronus





Techcronus is a global provider of Enterprise Business Solutions as well as Custom Web and Mobile App Development services. We are the premier Development Partner for forward-thinking agencies and IT companies. Our value proposition is our strength that distinguishes us in terms of industry specific services, emerging technology expertise, strategic alliances with professional consultants and business experts, and long-term partnership commitments.





Techcronus has successfully delivered more than 500 IT projects with a team of 50+ Software Engineers for Fortune 100 companies as well as SMBs globally. The company specializes into Business Applications Management (.NET and DevOps) – Web Development (Opensource and Microsoft platforms) – Mobile Development (Native, Hybrid, Blockchain) – Microsoft Dynamics ERP/CRM solutions – Product Development & Support – Staff Augmentation – UI Design & UX areas.

