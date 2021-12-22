RESERVATION IN TELANGANA





As per Office of Registrar General of India (ORGI), the Census is a decennial exercise and the last Census was conducted in 2011, when Telangana was a part of the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh. The Population of Telangana separately is not available in Census.





As per Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the percentage of reservation as on date for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Central Government posts and services are as under:- (i) In case of appointment by direct recruitment to civil posts and civil services on all India basis by open competition, 15% reservation for SCs and 7.5% reservation for the STs is provided. (ii) In case of appointment by direct recruitment to civil posts and civil services on all India basis otherwise than by open competition, 16.66% reservation for SCs and 7.5% reservation for the STs is provided. (iii) The percentage of reservation for SCs and STs is case of direct recruitment to Group C and Group D posts normally attracting candidates from a locality or a region is generally fixed on the basis of proportion of their population in the respective States/UTs. (iv) In case of promotion, 15% reservation for SCs and 7.5% reservation for the STs is provided.





This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, S hri A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.









