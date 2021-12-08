Melanie M. Kiser, Associate, Axinn, Veltrop and Harkrider LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Webcast

About Melanie M. Kiser



Melanie Kiser has experience investigating, litigating, and advising clients on civil antitrust matters in the telecommunications, media, technology, energy, transportation, consumer goods, and healthcare industries. During her six-year tenure with the US Department of Justice Antitrust Division, Melanie played a key role in numerous significant matters, including the Comcast-Time Warner Cable, Halliburton-Baker Hughes, Anthem-Cigna, AT&T-Time Warner Inc., and T-Mobile-Sprint transactions. Melanie earned four Awards of Distinction for her work at the DOJ and has participated extensively in all phases of merger review and litigation, from taking depositions and negotiating CIDs to drafting recommendations and taking cases to trial. She presented the governments second witness in a major merger trial; led third-party discovery, exhibit admissions/objections, and proposed findings of fact in a successful merger litigation; and negotiated remedies in several matters. Since joining Axinn, Melanie has represented clients in civil litigation and before the federal agencies, obtaining approval of several significant transactions, and counseled clients on a range of competition law issues.





About Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP



Axinn combines the skills, experience and dedication of the world’s largest firms with the focus, responsiveness, efficiency and attention to client needs of the best boutiques. The firm was established in the late 1990s by lawyers from premier Wall Street firms with a common vision: provide the highest level of service and strategic acumen in antitrust, intellectual property and high-stakes litigation. Axinn’s lawyers have served as lead or co-lead counsel on nearly half a trillion dollars in transactions and, in the last 10 years alone, have handled more than 250 litigations.





Event Summary



The emergence of blockchain technology spurred substantial advantages across various industries. However, as it continues to gain momentum, antitrust authorities have noted several risk issues that it may bring, including its potential to enable collusion or exclude competition. These concerns have prompted the Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division to begin scrutinizing blockchain-based partnerships.





To avoid legal pitfalls, companies engaged in blockchain must revisit their existing practices and ensure that they are compliant with relevant antitrust laws. They must also follow emerging developments in this field of law to avoid further risks and costly fines.





In this LIVE Webcast, the distinguished speakers and key thought leaders Melanie M. Kiser (Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP) and Susannah P. Torpey (Winston & Strawn LLP) organized by The Knowledge Group will provide a comprehensive discussion of the recent antitrust developments in blockchain technology. They will also cite critical issues and offer best practices to help companies mitigate legal pitfalls while maximizing the potentials of blockchain technology.





Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



 Antitrust Enforcement in Blockchain Technology: Trends and Statistics



 Current and Emerging Updates in Antitrust Regulation



 Common Red Flags and Issues



 Best Compliance Strategies





