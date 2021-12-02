COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 320





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achievednearly 125 Crore (124,86,09,652) today. More than 71 lakh (71,55,049) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10383981

2nd Dose 9507474

FLWs 1st Dose 18379326

2nd Dose 16518062

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 460920066

2nd Dose 229552873

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 185286789

2nd Dose 122077662

Over 60 years 1st Dose 116029739

2nd Dose 79953680

Cumulative 1st dose administered 790999901

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 457609751

Total 1248609652











Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 1st December, 2021 (320th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 114

2nd Dose 8927

FLWs 1st Dose 215

2nd Dose 16029

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1329746

2nd Dose 3752230

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 310387

2nd Dose 1019311

Over 60 years 1st Dose 191257

2nd Dose 526833

1st Dose Administered in Total 1831719

2nd Dose Administered in Total 5323330

Total 7155049











The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





****





MV





HFW/COVID Vaccination/1st December/7









(Release ID: 1776974)

Visitor Counter : 222











Read this release in:







Urdu













