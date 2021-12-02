Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 320

Dec 2, 2021 | Business


India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achievednearly 125 Crore (124,86,09,652) today. More than 71 lakh (71,55,049) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:


















Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10383981

2nd Dose

9507474

FLWs

1st Dose

18379326

2nd Dose

16518062

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

460920066

2nd Dose

229552873

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

185286789

2nd Dose

122077662

Over 60 years

1st Dose

116029739

2nd Dose

79953680

Cumulative 1st dose administered

790999901

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

457609751

Total

1248609652


Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:


















Date: 1st December, 2021 (320th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

114

2nd Dose

8927

FLWs

1st Dose

215

2nd Dose

16029

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1329746

2nd Dose

3752230

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

310387

2nd Dose

1019311

Over 60 years

1st Dose

191257

2nd Dose

526833

1st Dose Administered in Total

1831719

2nd Dose Administered in Total

5323330

Total

7155049


The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


